I am naturally squeamish about self-promotion and struggle to write these damn CTAs. But this newsletter can’t exist without paying subscribers, so here I am again ... struggling!! If you’re glad to see this email in your inbox again, and if you appreciate the many, many hours that go into curating these round-ups every week, then please consider becoming a supporting friend of Links. <3

Support this work with a subscription

Friends, countrymen: HELLO. And welcome to our first post-leave weekend edition. I’m delighted to be back, though perhaps not delighted to be back here, on a platform that has lately trumpeted the work of AI sloppers, self-declared Nazis and blatant plagiarists. Sure, sure — Substack apologized for the Nazi stuff this week. They meant to passively empower white nationalists, not promote them actively. As for those plagiarism allegations: Everybody loves a good dupe, no?! And few things juice social engagement quite like a little scandal.

But we’re living through scandalous times, on the whole. (Scandal, noun: “a perceived offense against morality or law.”) Since tiptoeing back to my laptop last month, I’ve seen hordes descend on the married AI bro caught canoodling with his coworker on a Coldplay kisscam. Keyboard misogynists stole private data from the users of yet another ill-fated people-rating app. Etsy profiteers hawked T-shirts and mugs toasting “Alligator Alcatraz,” itself the project of profiteering politicians bent on shipping people out like so many packages.

Perhaps I’m not glad to be back, after all! I *am*, however, happy to reconnect with you. Early motherhood can honestly be kind of lonely. So let’s hit the links, without further ado…

If you read anything this weekend

“Scapegoating the Algorithm,” by

Social media algorithms are increasingly blamed for a cornucopia of social ills — anxiety, addiction, the evaporation of anything resembling “personal taste” — but political scientists believe they’re

the root cause of the epistemic crisis that America faces. Instead, problems like extreme political polarization, conspiracy thinking and institutional distrust are probably better attributed to causes like the so-called “diploma divide”: the association of the Democratic party with college-educated voters (… and vice versa). This is a gloriously clear and clear-eyed take on a messy, nuanced, sprawling topic, and I’m already sure that I’ll think back on/reference it often. In

, Williams also addresses arguments from his critics.

not

“Knock It Off!,” by Mia Sato for The Verge ($). “Dupe” products have become both an industry and an online culture unto themselves, a topic we’ve discussed here at some length before. But the bitter arms race between dupers and dupees has only accelerated with the ascendance of influencer marketing and the advent of new, large-scale legal maneuvers. On both sides, nuance and originality are generally out; replicability, repetition and mass scale are in. It’s like the internet’s tendency toward homogenization has leached into our Substacks, closets and kitchens.

“Portrait of a Young DOGE Coder Dismantling America’s Institutions,” by Susan Berfield, Margi Murphy and Jason Leopold for Bloomberg ($). Remember that home-schooled Nebraska whiz kid who DIYed an AI system to decode Pompeiian scrolls? Alas, that Promising Young Man has since squandered his considerable genius as a stooge for DOGE, personally dismantling at least 10 federal agencies — including several that funded his father’s lifelong research. This piece addresses several compelling questions for me, including: What motivates a young and otherwise normal-ish guy to acts of tremendous destruction? Why did Elon Musk recruit such young coders to serve as his minions? And maybe, most importantly, for the one thousandth time: What the hell is wrong with young men? (A, in part, and in contradiction of our first link above: “What he talked about was based on the whims of his algorithms.”)

“An American Mega-Influencer Flew to Lithuania. Then the Chaos Began,” by Drew Harwell for The Washington Post ($). The governments of countries including China and Saudi Arabia are curating lavish junkets for American YouTubers in a clever, if not-so-subtle, bid for digital-age soft power. Darren Watkins Junior, the 20-year-old streamer (much) better known as IShowSpeed, just wrapped up a trip to Lithuania where the country’s economy minister greeted his plane at the airport. The justification for that level of star treatment is either a ringing endorsement of new media or a stinging indictment of Americans’ global literacy — but really, ¿por qué no los dos? — quoth one consultant: “if, for example, the American public had to decide whether Lithuania is worth defending, it helps if they’ve actually heard of us.”

“From Cheating Exposés to Dating Background Checks, TikTok Detectives Are Thriving,” by Tom Ward for Wired ($). Given the immense cultural appetite for true crime stories, schadenfreude and casual surveillance of all sorts, it’s little surprise that TikTok is fueling a neat little niche of tell-all private investigators. “It’s like riding shotgun into someone else’s drama,” one PI told Ward, in a pithy and damning encapsulation of much of contemporary online culture.

In case you missed it

I’ve been out on parental leave since mid-March! And am now in possession of a squishy, blue-eyed, beautiful human who shows early signs of an ironclad will and a preference for staying up late. I republished some best-ofs and a couple subscriber exclusives during the break; this one, on subjective time, parenting and the attention economy, was a personal fave:

Sprout still rightfully occupies seven-tenths of my waking hours — we only have childcare two days a week — so these weekend round-ups are returning before all the other things. But I’m hard at work on a slate of new essays, interviews and reported stories for the fall, as well as the much-anticipated (by me at least?) zine. More on that, for paid supporters, in the coming weeks!

From the group chat

I thought we might give guest links a little go again — last seen here in, yikes, 2022?? — and I've asked

, a.k.a. Links reader #3, to do the honors. Justin has been reading Links since January 2014 and supporting the project since May 2024. “Every time I open the email, I discover new things and feel more-like-a-human for having read Caitlin's writing and curating,” he wrote. (Aw, Justin!!) Here’s his rec:

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: (1) the downfall of productivity culture; (2) hot priests, (3) borrowed nostalgia and (4) summer brands; (5) secret Spotify playlists of the rich and/or (in)famous; and (6) AI slop as “the culmination of a long process of cultural slopification.”

For access to those postscripts and other fun features, AND to support the newsletter, upgrade to a monthly or annual subscription.

Upgrade your subscription

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin