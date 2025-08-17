As a first-time parent whose parent-friends have generally produced mellow and easy-going kids, I kind of believed the “four-month sleep regression” was a bogeyman cooked up by baby-sleep consultants. Then said regression came for our house. Friends: What the actual fuck. My child wakes up every 1.5 hours at night and fights daytime naps like the devil himself was singing her “Baby Beluga.”

Had I known this evil would visit my home, I probably would have eked out another month of leave. Instead, I am chugging my eighth cup of coffee and settling in to read some more links. If you would like to support that effort, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your $7 buys two cups of coffee or one stiff drink, which I will also undoubtedly need to survive said sleep regression. And thanks. :)

Support this work with a subscription

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the last unyielding vestiges of American monoculture? I suspect as much! But I’ll leave that analysis for sharper, better-rested brains than mine is at this particular moment.

Instead, let me simply point out that Swift’s passing reference to the color orange this week moved billion-dollar brands to update their logos. That Kelce’s Bayou Daddy cover shoot for September’s GQ sparked more online discourse than any other print-magazine artifact this author recently remembers. And that the pair of them, appearing on Kelce’s podcast New Heights — where Swift announced her next studio album, due out October 3 — commanded such a gigantic audience that the stream temporarily cut out for some portion of its million-plus live viewers.

Sure, Travis is evidently the dumber and less charismatic Kelce. And in the elaborate cosmology of Taylor Swift album drops, this one was … milquetoast. But the couple has clearly vaulted the only true test of modern star power: the ability to override the algorithmic silos that increasingly fragment “popular” culture.

If you read anything this weekend

INCIDENTALLY, I have three reads on pop culture fragmentation and algorithmic incentives for you this week. I think they’re worth considering together, though they nominally concern different things.

“The Social Media Trend Machine Is Spitting Out Weirder and Weirder Results,” by Amanda Mull for Businessweek . First up: Amanda Mull ponders the rise of Labubus, Dubai chocolate and other “baffling trends” — the popularity of the chocolate/pastry/pistachio combo is not baffling to me, but I digress — and concludes that modern consumer crazes rise and fall entirely on their ability to draw online attention. Origin, context, the conventional dicta of supply and demand … none of it matters! Instead, a trend becomes popular — a trend becomes real — through exposure and repetition, as selected by algorithms with no logic but engagement.

“The Culture War Over Nothing,” by Kaitlyn Tiffany for The Atlantic ($). That dynamic is at play in our politics, too. Behold Sydney Sweeney’s jeans/genes: a right-wing teapot tempest manufactured in X’s steaming outrage machine. In this and other similarly contrived culture war battles, it scarcely matters whether a conflict ever actually occurred. The conflict becomes popular — and thus, the conflict becomes real — as it’s surfaced en masse to brain-rotted users.

“Only Fads: A Culture (and Economy) of Labubu,” by W. David Marx for Culture: An Owner’s Manual. The final piece in our inadvertent, trendy trifecta comes from the author of a book on 21st-century fads. Read this short analysis as written first, then (for added fun/existential despair) try replacing all the references to “fashion” and “culture” with references to politics, i.e.: “Chasing online trendiness becomes their core identity, creating a new [politics] based around the constant aggregation of fads …For those interested in moving [politics] away from fads such as these, resistance requires much more than a refusal to consume … they need to be starved of engagement, as well.”

“He Announced His Intention to Die. The Dinner Invitations Rolled In,” by David Segal for The New York Times ($). Unrelated to the above and absolutely nuts. (I realize we’re not using mental health terms to connote negativity anymore, but this is, I think, a justifiable exception.) The Ghanaian artist Joseph Awuah-Darko announced plans to pursue euthanasia last December, but said he’d put off his death if any strangers wanted to have a meal with him. He’s since had over 150 such dinners, all documented on Instagram. Is it an art project? A danger? An inspiration? A scam? (The most cynical engagement hack of all?) You be the judge! I for one am … skeptical.

“A Cheat Code for Parents Isn’t Working Anymore,” by Shirley Li for The Atlantic. Anyone who has sat through even a minute of glossy, plasticine garbage like CoComelon already knows we’re witnessing the enshittification of children’s television. This is, I think, an enormously powerful argument for federally funding PBS: There are clearly swaths of public life where the free market either can’t address acknowledged social needs (because there’s no financial incentive to do so) or addresses them in ways that are broadly harmful (say, treating the attention of little kids as one more resource to exploit for ad dollars).

“The Revenge of Millennial Cringe,” by Kyle Chayka for The New Yorker. I unironically like the song “Home” (sorry?) and many of its stomp-clap-hey brethren. But there’s something deeply fascinating, and a bit sad, in Gen Z’s longing for the lost sincerity of older generations.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was actually our guest link from Arestia (... which makes me SO HAPPY). It concerned the ethically and economically dicey proposition of buying €1 houses in Italy.

Paid subscribers can submit their own guest links through the form below the paywall. I’m really enjoying the range and randomness of the submissions thus far!!

From the group chat

This week’s guest link comes from Will, who’s been a paid supporter since May 2024. “I support Links because I always feel better after opening your emails, even (sometimes especially) when the links are to tough stuff,” he wrote. (This sincerely means quite a lot to me, because I never know how much difficult material folks are willing to stomach.)

For your consideration: “Unparalleled Misalignments,” by Ricki Heicklen — a list of non-synonymous phrases where the words in one phrase are each synonyms of the words in the other (“dad bod” and “father figure,” for instance). “Since a friend shared this link with me, a small but constant percentage of my mental activity is devoted to workshopping new ‘unparalleled misalignments,’” Will said. I cannot emphasize enough: This is fantastic.

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: mozz pulls, clippers, carnivore babies, the capitalist tragedy of routine videos, the single-largest self-promotion scheme in Wiki history and a gorgeously poetic meditation on natural disasters and online information flows.

For access to those postscripts and lots of other fun features, AND to support the newsletter, upgrade to a monthly or annual subscription.

Upgrade your subscription

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin