If you come at the dairy queen, you best not miss: Her followers have zero chill. And with apologies, those will NOT be the last or worst ice cream puns in this brief account of the epic online meltdown between The New York Times and Jeni Britton.

Last week, Britton — founder of artisanal ice cream empire Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams — took to Instagram to eviscerate NYT Cooking and its video director, one Scott Loitsch, for publishing a “secret” homemade ice cream ingredient that she made famous more than a decade ago. Loitsch stole her idea, Britton claimed, and didn’t have the courtesy to credit her. “Comment and tell them we 👀 them,” she posted to her 160,000 followers.

In a later update, Britton added that she had spoken to Loitsch and that he asserted, in a defense she did not buy at ALL, that the recipe was his own and her demand for attribution did not reflect “how information works anymore.” Presumably, under that school of thought, all ideas exist in a free-floating cultural miasma that anyone can mine and repackage at will. That is increasingly how information works these days, but it doesn’t bode well for anyone here!

To wit, even as Britton and her minions screamed for ice cream in the New York Times’ Instagram comments, the newspaper’s lawyers are engaged in a lawsuit accusing OpenAI of copyright infringement. The company scraped articles to train ChatGPT, the suit claims, without seeking permission or paying for them. As a result, ChatGPT exudes material mined and repackaged from the Times without attributing or contextualizing it. I’m not saying that’s what Loitsch did here — in fact, I feel certain that the similarities between these recipes were probably inadvertent — but it is an ironic parallel. (A … twist, might we say? No, we mightn’t.)

Incidentally, if you ask ChatGPT for a non-grainy ice cream base suitable for production in a home mixer, it produces a recipe that reads like a cross between Loitsch’s and Britton’s. More than 400 million people use that chatbot each week, or more than 40 times the people with NYT subscriptions.

Looks like a rocky road ahead for anyone churning out online content. 🫠

“How Churches Use Data and AI as Engines of Surveillance,” by Alex Ashley for MIT Technology Review. I guess if you’ve bought into the notion of a higher power that sees and assesses your every move, the notion that your church is doing the same thing … may not really bother you?! But wow, did this fascinating, bizarre, unexpected story read like some kind of Handmaid’s Tale fanfic to me, chronicling the fast-growing Colorado start-up that provides invasive targeting and analytics software to America’s clergy.

“Making Cash Off ‘AI Slop’: The Surreal Video Business Taking Over the Web,” by Drew Harwell for The Washington Post. Links forever-fave Drew Harwell tracked down some of the people churning out AI slop and found a ragtag crew of mercenary hobbyists willing to blight the web for a modest payout. Two things struck me powerfully about this piece: First, almost none of these creators wanted to be named out of fear that readers would harass them. One wonders if this is a general, reflexive concern, related to the temperature of the discourse writ large, or if people really are that pissed about AI-generated material. Second, the best-performing videos bear a grim resemblance to the best-performing “fake news” stories of the 2010s: They rely on racist, sexist tropes to wrack up engagement and profit.

Three quick reads on the (self-defeating?) quest to sound more human online. Some people are adding typos to their work to prove that it wasn’t written by bot. Others are avoiding em dashes, the “most human” — and my favorite! — punctuation mark. Despite these efforts, even very discerning readers seem unable to distinguish between real and AI-generated work. Witness the alarming case of one “Margaux Blanchard,” whose made-up stories (and made-up persona!) hoodwinked editors from Wired and Business Insider. [Slate/The Ringer/Press Gazette]

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was this New Yorker essay on millennial cringe, leaving no confusion whatsoever as to who my core demographic is.

Cringey millennials may also want to know that Christian girl autumn is cancelled this year. Its patron saint, Caitlin Covington, “really needs a break” — there must be something in the atmosphere (!).

From the group chat

