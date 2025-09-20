Apologies for dropping last weekend’s edition — I was speaking at the Online News Association conference in New Orleans. I always think I’ll be able to newsletter from conferences, and I always … fail miserably! In part this is because I suffer chronic, incurable FOMO and can’t bear to hole up alone when my friends are off drinking hurricanes somewhere else. In GREATER part, however, it’s because the work that goes into producing this round-up is actually pretty intense.

That’s probably not evident from the outside. Lots of people publish link aggregations these days, and they often consist of favorite articles or videos the author encounters in the course of their week. I’m not knocking that approach, but there is n-o-t-h-i-n-g incidental or accidental in Links. I actively monitor hundreds of RSS feeds and newsletters every day to keep my finger on the pulse of internet media and surface consistently good, unexpected stuff. To prepare this edition you’re reading now, I scanned thousands of individual headlines and read hundreds of articles.

The unread count on my RSS reader … uh oh

This is not, to put it nicely, a highly efficient way to write a newsletter. BUT — it is rigorous! It is comprehensive!! It is curated *entirely* by a human, on an internet where so much of what we consume is chosen by black-box algorithms!!! If that matters to you, please consider supporting this work with a paid subscription so I can continue spending time on it. The dropped editions are not a regular thing. (Lol I don’t get invited to many conferences.)

Speaking of ONA … I had a blast. (Last year, you’ll recall, I griped about it a bit.) I saw the (erstwhile) Washington Post TikTok guy speak. I got lunch at Galatoire’s with the Hanna Raskin. I met some Links subscribers IRL and, on at least one occasion, was so moved by the experience that I just … hugged them?! (Sorry for being so awkward, Kasiana, and thanks again for coming to my session!!)

But the good vibes that I enjoyed, personally, mask larger, existential questions for the industry. “Answer engines” like ChatGPT, Perplexity and increasingly Google lure readers into comfy, closed ecosystems where they rarely click to news sites for full articles. The big social platforms, including Meta and X, systematically demote links to news publishers. Users are by and large okay with that change, because they’ve soured on news, as well: Per the Reuters Institute’s 2025 Digital News Report, 42% of Americans deliberately avoid consuming news, in lockstep with global trends.

Over the course of my five days in New Orleans, I separately asked a top editor at one national news brand and the audience director of another what they thought about the threat of Google Zero — this sudden AI-assisted drop-off in Google search traffic that some call an “extinction-level event” for the media. Both basically shrugged it off; they felt insulated. Instead, they both raised the specter of news avoidance and the unanswerable question of what the news media becomes if so many people just … don’t want it.

I’ve been thinking about those comments a lot, because they surprised me. (And they felt bad!!) The consequences obviously extend far outside these conference rooms, impacting politics and culture and civic society, as well. I think there’s a hopeful version of the future where news producers evolve to fit readers’ changing information needs in a way that’s still rigorous and credible. (I say “news producers” and not “news organizations,” because I think this future probably relies to some extent on independent journalists working outside of newsrooms.) There’s also a darker version of the future, where our collective online media diet — largely scrubbed of vetted or professional news — populates instead with slop, fluff and propaganda designed to enrage, distract or amuse.

Which future wins out is anybody’s guess. At the ONA opening reception, a brass band wound among the attendees waiting on their drinks and snacks. Later, someone quipped to me that such “second lines” are funeral traditions: a bit on the nose, he said. But the tradition has expanded to celebrations, too. I prefer that interpretation. Even if I don’t immediately see a ton of reasons for optimism.

If you read anything this weekend

“AI Is Making Online Dating Even Worse,” by Anna Louie Sussman for The Cut. One of the most insidious things about AI culture, as I’ve written here before, is the demonization of any type of effort or labor — the notion that everything should be faster, smoother, easier. In reality, a lot of the human experience is meaningful only because it’s effortful, so “optimization” just fucks it all up. I’m thinking of things like: apologizing! Making small talk! Telling people we love them! (Generally being vulnerable!!!) So of course adding AI to online dating makes everyone more miserable.

Two reads on the rise of surveillance culture. I’m intentionally not discussing Charlie Kirk’s assassination or the terrifying discourse around it; I’m sure you’ve already read quite enough. Let me instead link to two excellent, related pieces by The Verge’s Elizabeth Lopatto. The first, published hours before Kirk’s death, chronicles the mania with doxxing and documenting strangers for online content. The second, published afterwards, outlines efforts to unmask and punish people who didn’t adequately grieve Kirk in public. “Everyone is one bad day away from going viral and suffering the fallout,” she writes. “All you have to do is leave your house.” Or, in some cases, post from it. [The Verge]

“How Jessica Reed Kraus Went from Mommy Blogger to MAHA Maven,” by Clare Malone for The New Yorker. Speaking of slop, fluff and propaganda, the New Yorker has a delicious new profile out on the arguable queen of all three: Jessica Reed Kraus, the glossy lifestyle influencer who pivoted to politics when she sighted potential profit in right-wing conspiracies. Kraus has since emerged as a leading voice among the MAHA set and a member of RFK’s inner circle. And the portrait of the person who emerges here — brittle, flighty, decidedly unprincipled and very, very shallow — conveys a whole lot about the values of her and her followers.

Two reads on the rise of the YouTube video essay. Short-form vertical video may be the medium of the moment, but citation-heavy, hours-long video deep dives have gained lots of ground, too. In 2024, such essays were viewed more than 200 million times on YouTube. This year, pieces like “The Unforgivable Sin of Ms. Rachel,” “Conspiracy” and “How Comedy Was Destroyed by an Anti-Reality Doomsday Cult” have wracked up a similar audience. Some creators credit changes to the YouTube algorithm; others point to the influence of pandemic lockdowns and the proclivities of the “online left.” Either way, I’d like to start watching more essays myself — so plz send your recs!! [Vanity Fair / The Guardian]

“Is This The End of the Dictionary?” by Stefan Fatsis for The Atlantic. Google Zero may not have come for the ONA crowd just yet, but the drop in search traffic crippled dictionary sites … which were hurting pretty badly to begin with. Only two major American dictionaries — Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com — remain competitive. Of those, Dictionary.com is down to a skeleton staff. People still need and use dictionaries; it’s just the business model that’s obsolete. Can someone innovate in this arena, please??

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from our last edition was this deep dive on the battle for the soul of Wikipedia, as it rightly should have been. It’s especially relevant in light of renewed attacks on the encyclopedia following Kirk’s assassination.

From the group chat

This week’s guest link comes from Danny, who’s been a paid supporter since July 2024 and has been reading Links “since you wrote a daily roundup of the interwebs at the WaPo.” (Horrifyingly, that was … 10 years ago.)

For your consideration: “The Baby Died. Whose Fault Is It?,” by Emi Nietfeld for Wired. “It's balanced, heart-wrenching, and treats a complicated emotional subject with grace,” Danny said. The story traces the tortured legal battle between a Silicon Valley VC and the woman who carried her stillborn baby.

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: checking in on the Sephora tweens and a thriving internet relic; understanding the online culture that produced Kirk’s shooter; Italian brainrot music; Gen Z’s Walter Cronkite and what the evolution of Lofi Girl says about commerce and culture.

