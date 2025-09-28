There’s a Bills game on this afternoon, which will occasion a predictable scramble in my house. The flat antenna isn’t working! Quick, we’re missing kick-off!! Someone sign up for a Paramount Plus account!!!

The games stream on different platforms each week, so we’re up to three or four streaming subscriptions by now. In other words: I understand subscription fatigue! The last thing I want is yet another monthly charge.

And yet! I DO subscribe, several times over, because the Bills games matter — civically, socially, spiritually? — to us. Likewise, if Links matters to you, I very much hope you will white-knuckle through your (understandable!) antipathy toward recurring charges and support the newsletter with a subscription. Unlike the fine executives at Paramount Plus, I do actually need your financial support to keep this newsletter running. I’m also proud to report that, unlike streaming a football game live on TV, reading Links comes with a 0% chance of witnessing traumatic injury.

In closing: Go Bills.

. Ben and I both agreed that this is “nakedly stupid.” (I might attempt a slightly more thoughtful/developed take in a future edition!) But Ben, unlike me, is essentially an optimist, and so he concluded by arguing that most people who dabble in this sort of relational AI will eventually move away from it.

“I think part of what we’re seeing in this flight to automation, to efficiency, to algorithmic optimization is a counter-movement to IRL, human interaction [and] real-life community,” he said. “And so I guess what I’m saying is that the pendulum swings and we may be in a place where the naked stupidity that’s exposed in articles like this shows us, okay … let’s not do it.”

“I mean, frankly, I have been around — but I haven’t been around long enough to forecast to what degree a backlash or countervailing current’s there,” I demurred, lamely. Because I was thinking: Does the pendulum swing?! Do the past two decades of digital norms truly map onto cycles of push and pull — or are the larger, meta trends that define online sociality more clearly unidirectional?

My personal sense is that, despite considerable backlash and even exodus, online platforms have moved in lockstep toward greater automation. Social norms evolved to support that shift, not oppose or diffuse it: Every feed is algorithmically filtered now. Every app has a “write with AI” button. And slop content, despite its obvious (naked?!) deficiencies, is finding a durable audience.

Then again … the arc of history is long! And my view could depend on my place in it. Ten years ago, I also would have told you that online platforms were trending toward robust moderation. But look where we actually ended up! Even diehard Covid deniers will get their YouTube channels back. So as I told Ben: lol, idk, in five years let’s chat again.

If you read anything this weekend

“The AI Kids Take San Francisco,” by Kerry Howley for New York. If I were a betting woman, however, I would bet that this pendulum doesn’t swing back. And Exhibit A in my argument would be this wild voyage into the San Francisco group houses where unmoored and under-socialized 20-somethings live while they hack together their big AI start-ups. This piece positively drips with blank-faced irony and accidental metaphors; it’s almost as if the kids inventing the future have no self-awareness or sense of history at all (!). They also have no partners. No social lives. No friends or connections, unless you count the strangers they bump iPhones with to exchange contacts or the roommates they visit in timed five-minute increments. I honestly can’t recommend this story enough — it’s like a vision of the future written by people who thought Black Mirror was aspirational. And they’re getting millions of dollars to create it. AHH.

“I Thought I Knew Silicon Valley. I Was Wrong,” by Steven Levy for Wired. The conceit of this piece is more than a little eye-rolly — “woe is me, I hobnobbed with these mighty tech execs for years and I am SHOCKED and BETRAYED by their sudden cowardice” — but it still makes for a thorough/clarifying autopsy of Silicon Valley’s rightward shift. Levy finds that Biden anti-trust and crypto policies pushed many founders off the deep end. But perhaps they only had that effect because the founders were fragile man-children to begin with. “By daring to challenge the tech industry, Biden threatened the moguls’ business plans. Even worse, he hurt their feelings,” Levy says — italics his.

“MrBeast on His Quest to Turn YouTube Fame Into an Entertainment Empire,” by Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg. If you’ve ever watched a MrBeast video and wondered how these attention-hacking spectacles make money … they don’t! In 2024, Jimmy Donaldson lost *$110 million* overall and spent $3 to $4 million to produce each of his absurd videos. Now, the 27-year-old king of YouTube and the architect of its dominant tropes and aesthetics has called in a CEO to professionalize his operation and expand it into something that looks far more like an old-school media conglomerate.

“‘If He Can Be Found, Every One of the Users Can Be’: Unmasking The Man Behind Toxic Gossip Website Tattle Life,” by Sali Hughes in The Guardian. Tattle Life is a fascinating case to me: a truly savage, anonymous gossip forum populated mostly by middle-aged British ladies. It’s almost like 4chan … but for women. It has ruined many people’s lives. And after a protracted legal battle, its owner has been identified!

“Faerie Smut Is About More Than Bathtubs and Archery,” by Sarah Skwire for Reason. The next time someone asks me to explain ACOTAR, I will skip past my fumbling theories on ~world-building~ and disavowals of the books’ over-thesaurused sex scenes and instead note how rare it is for epic fantasy novels to center women and their competencies.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from our last edition was this profile of mommy-blogger-turned-“MAHA maven” Jessica Reed Kraus.

From the group chat

This week’s phenomenal VINTAGE guest links come from Mike, who’s been a paid supporter since May 2024. Links “helps me gain awareness of trends, especially those in younger demographics that I’m not as close with,” he wrote.

For your consideration: “As Not Seen on TV,” by Pete Wells for The New York Times (a.k.a., Pete Wells takes down the Guy Fieri restaurant in Times Square, 2012) and “My 14-Hour Search for the End of TGI Friday’s Endless Appetizers,” by Caity Weaver for Gawker (2014). These were *so fun* to revisit. As Mike notes, both are classics of internet writing for good reason: The writing is “sharp and polished and confident and unabashedly opinionated — and I wonder if that’s just the writer’s personality spilling onto the page or if it takes agonizing over every adverb to get to this point.” Good question!

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: workslop, chatbait, “fascistic deepfakes,” the rise/fall of “Tragedeigh,” a TikTok trend I heartily endorse and a history of the foodie.

