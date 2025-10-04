Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There once was a newsletter called Links Whose author tried many hijinks To get people to pay For the work of her days But this poem is the best yet, methinks.

Sometimes you read a quote that smacks you in the face with all the force of a golf bro’s lobbed Michelob Ultra, and so this particular quote was for me:

“I feel like with social media at our fingertips, we are just so much more aware of all the lives we could be living,” Ms. Janse said. “We’re scrolling through our feed and we see this girl lives on a sailboat in Maine, and then this girl lives in a high-rise in New York. You can just see firsthand what all these different lives look like, and that makes it easier to visualize a change or shift.”

Ms. Janse is a 28-year-old divorce content creator, a profession that exists, and her remarks appeared in a story about Gen Z divorce — which is allegedly far chiller and more personally fulfilling than the splits of older generations. Today’s young married couples, uncommon as they are, reportedly break up when the vibes are off. Or they pop-psychologize to the point of irreconcilability: “you’re selfish” becomes “you’re a narcissist.” (Etc., etc.)

I’m not sold on all these sweeping and lightly sourced generalizations — three doesn’t always make a trend! — but this does feel like a logical extension of several Gen Z dating and social dynamics that get written up quite often. Steeped in other people’s idealized lives from adolescence, many young daters have standards so high that real partners can’t compete. They “agonize” over displays of affection and vulnerability. Overall, today’s teens and 20-somethings have fewer relationships and far less sex. Then if/when they do get married, the act sometimes feels less like an interpersonal commitment than a personal rebrand — or, worse, a timely social media activation.

“I see people turning into TV characters, their memories into episodes, themselves into entertainment,” the Gen Z writer (and social media critic) Freya India wrote this week. “We have become the meaningless content, swiped past and scrolled through. Experiences, relationships, even our own children, are cheapened, packaged, churned out for others to consume.”

I’m not all that concerned with the “cheapening” of marriage. (A little whiff of Heritage Foundation there.) But I do think this generational notion of life-as-content risks relocating real-life connections, of all varieties, into the gilded, make-believe world of online fantasy and performance. A relationship understood, even in part, as an aesthetic and social alternative to living on a boat off the coast of Maine will inevitably let you down. And that life in Maine — well, it photographs well. But it’s not gonna ah-matize anyone.

If you read anything this weekend

“Extremely Offline: What Happened When A Pacific Island Was Cut Off From The Internet,” by Samanth Subramanian for The Guardian. In January 2022, a volcanic eruption severed the undersea cable that connects Tonga to the global internet — plunging the island nation, population 100,000, into a surreal, pre-modern sort of disconnect. Text messages and cell phone calls couldn’t go through, of course. But ATMs and landlines didn’t work, either. Flights were grounded. Produce rotted in fields. Wealthy yachters with satellite phones became some towns’ only means of accessing the world. “The fact that the very apparatus of 21st-century life relies on the internet is rendered visible to us only when something snaps,” Subramanian observes. And many things — e.g., cables — are actually pretty vulnerable to snapping, even in far larger and wealthier nations.

Three reads on reading (or the lack thereof). I did not share this essay when it first came out because I didn’t like it. And while I still don’t like it, I’ve since decided that it’s interesting as an object of discourse, if not … actual enjoyment. Titled “The dawn of the post-literate society,” the lengthy and performatively self-serious essay by James Marriott argues — in increasingly urgent and alarmist tones — that people do not or cannot read books anymore, and that this shift imperils civilization in much the same way that the Western Roman Empire was threatened by barbarian hordes. (That’s actually the subtitle on the piece: “And the end of civilization.”) It has since gone very viral on Substack, a platform where people like to read about other people not reading in an ironically uncritical and context-free manner.

Onyx Storm sold 2.7 million copies Cultural CapitalTorment NexusThe Cut

“A Journey Into the Heart of Labubu,” by Zeyi Yang for Wired. Zeyi Yang toured stores, theme parks and group chats in four different countries to pin down the appeal of the Labubu, that vaguely unsettling and wildly viral plush toy that has made its maker almost as valuable as Disney and Nintendo. I still don’t entirely “get” the craze, but I get why it matters: Labubu, together with TikTok, is “the de facto face of [China’s] growing soft power.”

“The 3,000-Year-Old Story Hidden in the @ Sign,” by Thomas Germain for BBC. TIL that @ originally stood not for “at,” as you might logically and sensibly assume, but for … amphora! Like the Greek vases. Wild.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was this witty and deeply unsettling tour through the San Francisco group houses where adolescent workaholics are inventing the future of AI. That’ll turn out well, I’m sure.

From the group chat

Inspired by Mike’s great 2010s reads from last week, I’m soliciting vintage links in the group chat. This week’s contribution comes from Damara, who’s been a paid supporter since May 2024. (She supports the newsletter because it is — I quote — “a brilliantly described and curated link list by someone who has great taste.” Or tries to!!)

For your consideration: “A Toast Story,” by John Gravois for Pacific Standard (2014). Damara calls it “a beautiful story about a person building a community around her.” I was admittedly distracted by the fact that as recently as 2014, $4 was considered a risible price for artisanal toast … in San Francisco. Can you get fancy toast for even half that much now, inquiring minds would like to know?

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: Splenda daddies, bad pasta shapes, the Sims as queer culture touchstone, an antisocial social app, the problem with “intentionality” and TikTok’s magicians and bagpipers.

