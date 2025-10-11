I recently made a change so small, you probably didn’t see: Links in this newsletter are now underlined, instead of colored green. I made the switch after hearing from a reader who said the colored links were not very clear to people with color blindness. That’s entirely my bad, and I’m glad to make the change. Thanks for bringing my attention to it!!

Accessibility is important to me. It’s why almost everything I publish is free for everyone to read. My own economic needs notwithstanding, I don’t think disposable income should be a prerequisite for accessing vetted information and commentary.

A “day” is a 24-hour period. “Prime” is an adjective for “the best possible quality.” And yet, such is Amazon’s power to mold reality to its will that the platform has once again conned millions of people into wrongly applying those fairly clear-cut terms to its multi-day, sub-prime consumer orgy. Amazon’s second “Prime Day” of the year began on October 7 and finished October 8, netting the retail juggernaut an estimated $9 billion. I’m old enough to remember when Prime Day came once a year and was, in fact, a single day. Now it would be more accurately described as Amazon Deal Week Spread Confusingly Over Multiple Non-Consecutive Months as a Result of Some Executives Deciding That No Good Tragedy Should Go to Waste.

But are there even good deals to be had? Here again, the fine folks at Amazon appear to have engaged in some creative use of the English language. A “deal,” in my mind — especially when heralded with all this hype from influencers and cash-strapped media outlets desperate for a dribble of that sweet affiliate revenue — represents a significant discount beneath the typical price of a product.

Nope! When The Washington Post’s Geoffrey Fowler tracked a basket of almost 50 goods this week, he found that Amazon discounted them by a measly .6%, overall. All those flashy, double-digit markdowns — seductively tagged as “Prime Big Deals” — are largely an artifact of artificial price inflation in the weeks leading up to Prime 48 Hours. That bit of artful deceit prompted two customers to recently file suit against Amazon and is just one of the many ways Amazon displays its apparent contempt for its customers, along with the general un-navigability of its site, the torrent of no-name, alphabet-soup brands, the gradual slowdown of shipping times, the reintroduction of video ads and the ballooning price of a Prime membership.

That customers still cling to Amazon despite this apparent degradation is remarkable in and of itself. (Though less remarkable when you consider all the other apparently degrading things we cling to: social media, for instance; the American experiment.) In a new book out on Tuesday, the journalist and sci-fi author Cory Doctorow argues that Amazon has grown so large and captured so much market share that nothing short of aggressive regulation could free consumers or merchants from its grasp. Case in point: Doctorow’s book is itself for sale on Amazon, as are AI slop knock-offs of it. They weren’t discounted for Prime Daze, alas.

If you read anything this weekend

“Is ‘Going Viral’ Dead?” By Madison Malone Kircher for The New York Times. I loved chatting with Madison for this piece in part because it was just that: a chat. Two women who’ve been toiling in these trenches forever, shooting the shit about the halcyon days of ye olde social internet. The days of “the dress.” The BBC guy. That Texas mom in a Chewbacca mask. But we no longer get many moments of “universal instant global culture” online, thanks to the rise of non-chronological algorithmic feeds and the professionalization of online content.

“How TikTok Keeps Its Users Scrolling for Hours a Day,” by Caitlin Gilbert, Richard Sima, Leslie Shapiro, Aaron Steckelberg and Clara Ence Morse for The Washington Post. The “how” of this headline is far less interesting than the “how much”: The Post got 1,100 TikTok users to share their watch history, then analyzed those users’ behavior. After one month on TikTok, more than three-quarters of casual users had doubled their daily watch time to almost an hour. Heavy users, meanwhile, consistently spent four-plus hours on the app — more than twice the amount of time the average adult spends cooking, cleaning and managing their house.

There’s no disputing, in other words, that TikTok is a habit-forming app. My quibble is instead with the framing of this piece: Surely not all habits are addictions. Is TikTok more akin to the evening show I mindlessly flick on after the baby’s gone to bed? Or is it something darker, like a digital slot machine, drawing me back over my objections?

“The Techno Optimist’s Guide to Futureproofing Your Child,” by Benjamin Wallace for New York. In the early, anxious, pre-dawn hours, when I let myself fret over the social and technological changes that Sprout will weather, I tend to think first of stuff like … climate change and authoritarianism. 🙃 This week, Pew put out a survey that found four in 10 kids use a smartphone before age 2, and almost one in 10 kids use a chatbot by 10 — that’s another one for the worry bank, surely. How will we handle that; how will Sprout’s little friends.

ANYWAY, my point is that kids face plenty of crises in the short- and medium-term, and I’ve not yet had the bandwidth to contemplate my child’s longer-range economic prospects in an AI-dominated world. But I’m pleased to learn that many of the people who do contemplate such things — often loudly, and in public — have concluded that driving children to “achieve” is no longer the move. Quoth one Silicon Valley mom: “It’s totally wide open now about what it’s going to take to lead a good life. There’s this weird loosening up. They are relaxing their shoulders.”

“‘Lighthouses in the Sky,’” by Julia B. Kieserman for Reboot . Four in five U.S. adults location-share with friends and family, despite the lack of privacy that necessarily entails. Personally, I get the appeal: Dipping into distant friends’ daily travels feels to me like a kind of communion. Kieserman argues that context matters — that location-sharing is not, in itself, an adequate tool for safety or care. But I like the look of those little dots, that small proof that my unseen friends are out there, living lives in parallel.

“Slop As a Way of Life,” by Drew Austin for Dirt. Typically excellent and incisive essay (I love Drew’s newsletter,

) about the use and misuse of the word “slop” as a catch-all for online problems:

The popularity of “slop” as a concept points to something significant about how we experience digital culture in 2025, just as “algorithms” did last decade. In each case, the term’s usage gets less precise as it’s overloaded with everything we hate about the internet. And while the word itself becomes less meaningful, it reveals more about how we feel.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was this little number on how to read more. I am partial to Molly Young’s advice, which unfortunately I am still too weak to follow myself: “I treat my phone like poison. I leave the house as much as possible without it.”

From the group chat

It’s still vintage link week in the guest-curator section, and will be until whenever you guys get sick of this (!). Today’s contribution comes from Daniela, who’s been a paid supporter since November 2024. For your consideration: “Heaven or High Water,” by Sarah Miller for Popula. Miller’s fake 2019 search for a luxury home in climate-change-ravaged Miami is, Daniela says, “funny and scathing and sad and just as relevant now as it was then.” I love a bit of stunt journalism, and this one delivers on that.

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: Klarna culture and economics, the digital aesthetics of Trump 2.0, how to hack Hinge, how to understand “likes” and why AI companies can never be cool.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin