This was a biiiig week in the Dewey household and I’m rather ready for it to end. Jason went back to work. The baby got her six-month shots. I, meanwhile, started the Solid Starts program.

For those of you who are not familiar, Solid Starts is an elaborate and expensive way for anxious, Type A mothers to make themselves feel even more inadequate. For the low (?) cost of $49.99, this team of very savvy pediatric dietitians will sell you a PDF that, they claim, contains 100 days of “simple” baby meal plans. It is only after you have parted with your hard-earned $50 that you learn how very different your take on “simple” is. Trout with polenta? Chickpea pasta with cashew cream? Chicken liver pâté?! Friends: The adults in this house split a plate of French fries for dinner last Thursday.

I am not a quitter, though. At least not in the first week. So dutifully I trekked out to Whole Foods this morning for all the specialty ingredients that Solid Starts calls for (pumpkin seed butter! hemp seeds!). As I drove back home, under-caffeinated but eagerly anticipating Sprout’s first official meal — oblivious, of course, that said meal would consist of her immediately unsticking her “baby-proof” plate from its tray and flinging the contents to the rug — I reflected on the sheer and unassailable genius of the Solid Starts business model. Like: Obviously, if you want to sell content online, choosing a highly specialized and sensitive subject like INFANT NUTRITION is the smart move. Only a dummy would try to make a career writing about, say … internet culture.

Alas, such dummies exist. And it’s far too late to pivot to something useful. So I will keep rounding up these little links in the hope that you will chip in for my kid’s pumpkin seed butter.

Two reads on the convergence of digital media. His other bad takes on the theme notwithstanding, Derek Thompson is correct on this: Video, as a medium, is newly and inescapably — wait for it — abundant. Social media is a feed of continuous videos. Podcasts are actually videos, too. Everything is TV, Thompson says — except TV itself, which is now (confusingly!) YouTube. [Derek Thompson / Hollywood Reporter]

“Meet the Black Mold Truthers,” by Poppy Sowerby for Unherd. Babe, wake up — a new psychosomatic illness just dropped! But this one’s a ready-made metaphor for institutional decline, aptly favored by right-wing and manosphere influencers. The afflicted believe, or allege to believe (because doesn’t so much of that ecosystem feel like one big grift?) that “toxic mold” infestations are causing neurological impairment, hormonal imbalances and other ailments. Proving the negative is, of course, fantastically challenging: “As in all health panics, empirical weakness is rhetorical strength. If the experts deny it, that only proves the conspiracy.”

“Hasan Piker and the Future No One Is Ready For,” by Taylor Lorenz for

The Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has lately become embroiled in a manufactured scandal over whether or not he uses an e-collar on his dog. (That was an amazing sentence to type, and one that truly makes me marvel at the range and variety of the human experience: Like, I can spend hours making pâté for an infant, while out there somewhere there is someone —

— devoting similar lengths of time to the forensic analysis of a no-stakes video clip.)

Anyway: You could, and should, feel comfortable never reading another word about any of this. Arguably you have already read too much! But if you’d like to get into the What It Means of it all, Taylor Lorenz argues that the incident proves how video clip culture (in all its abundance) can give rise to especially noxious forms of disinformation.

“The Fantasy of the ‘Saved Folder,’” by Haley Nahman On bookmarks as aspiration and obfuscation. (This chronic bookmarker feels awfully seen.)

“The bookmark is a kind of fantasy: Not just in the sense that we can convince ourselves, while employing it, that we will one day transform an old t-shirt into shorts, but that by using it we’re not merely passive observers of our social feeds, but active participants, explorers, collectors. Gathering resources for a life we’re bound to start living.”

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was this piece on the death (or degeneration?) of internet virality.

It’s still vintage link week in the guest-curator section, and will be until whenever you guys get sick of this (!). Today’s contribution comes from Chris H. For your consideration: “Generation X Is Sick of Your Bullshit,” by Mat Honan for Gizmodo (2011). Give the babies of the ‘60s and ‘70s some credit: Gen X “set the tone for everything you love” — and have probably since lost? — “about the Net.”

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: chatfishing, -maxxing, performative reading, the rise of the “Talibros,” the return of the girlboss and the most online city (is … Philadelphia?!).

