This week’s CTA was originally an update to Sprout’s Solid Starts travails, but it feels grotesque to talk about feeding my child at a moment when so many parents are worried about their kid’s next meal. On Friday, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to disburse food stamp benefits to millions of Americans amidst the ongoing government shutdown and apparent politicking by Republican officials. The issue remains tangled in the courts, however, and it’s unclear when/whether the Agriculture Department will release benefits as scheduled.

So instead of using this space to fundraise for the newsletter, as I usually do, I’m going to use it to share some ~facts~ about the food stamp program, drawing on the two (formative!, but little-discussed) years I spent as The Washington Post’s food policy reporter. For starters: Two-thirds of SNAP beneficiaries are children, elderly or disabled people. Most of the remaining recipients are low-wage workers. The program is also astoundingly effective: According to one widely cited estimate, participation cuts a household’s likelihood of experiencing food insecurity by almost a third.

Finally: While food banks, pantries and shelters also constitute important links in America’s anti-hunger safety net, such as it is, they face *profound* demand with SNAP at risk. So please use the $7 you might have spent upgrading your subscription this week to support your local food bank or other anti-hunger organization. If you’re in Western New York, I heartily endorse the Buffalo Community Fridge project.

Elon Musk works 100 hours a week, fathers two (plus?) kids a year … and still finds time to be the world’s pettiest sonofabitch. Last week, the tech billionaire and post-literate Lord of the Rings fan launched his sloppy Wikipedia knockoff, Grokipedia, to resoundingly poor reviews. Even lousier than the flaws of the site, however, is the timing of its release: Grokipedia went live just one day before Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales published his first book, an airport-newsstand-ready manual on how to build trust in a violently polarized and politicized world.

Full disclosure: I’ve not read Wales’s book. But the premise strikes me as naive, and not just because Wikipedia has itself become the target of a highly politicized smear campaign. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Wales essentially argued that the trust crisis his book seeks to address has been, in some ways, overblown: “In day-to-day life, people still do trust each other,” he said. “People generally think most people are basically nice and we’re all human beings bumping along on the planet trying to do our best.” (He then goes on, in truly saintly fashion, to suggest that he and Musk actually get along okay. At this point Musk hadn’t sabotaged his big book launch yet.)

But do regular people still generally trust each other? What remains of my withered heart wanted Wales to be right on this. Alas, per Ipsos and the Pew Research Center, interpersonal trust has been plummeting for decades both around the globe and in the U.S.

After all, it’s only in a world where people don’t trust institutions, and they ALSO don’t trust each other, that an AI-generated dumpster fire like Grokipedia could fathomably exist. Grokipedia’s great innovation over Wikipedia — insofar as it could be called either great or innovative — is that it forcibly removes all human oversight from the article-writing and vetting process.

In other words, trust is actually so badly degraded that many people would rather put their faith in a computer model (the machinations of which they do not even begin to understand) than in human Wikipedia editors (with all their deeply suspect feelings and biases and personal motivations). If Wales’s book can solve for that problem, well … then hell, we’d all better read it.

Correction: A previous edition of Links claimed that four in five U.S. adults share some location data with friends and family, which is … not true! According to the poll in question, four in five U.S. adults use location sharing services, which include things as innocuous as getting directions or ordering food. The error arose when I paraphrased a claim from an essay in Reboot (which in turn was paraphrasing the study itself) and came to my attention through an eagle-eyed reader. Thank you for the note!! I’m relieved that it isn’t just conspiracists and similar weirdos ~doing their own research.~

“The Hatred of Podcasting,” by Brace Belden for The Baffler. I had to pause and Google Belden halfway through to make sure this wasn’t parody — but indeed, the cohost of Patreon’s fifth-most-popular podcast did indeed serve stints as a florist, a Kurdish militia volunteer, a prominent Twitter shitposter, a labor organizer and a merchant marine. Honestly, that biographical arc alone more than merits the read, together with Belden’s caustic and occasionally unkind sense of humor.

But there’s also some fascinating, unflinching analysis here on the evolving psychology of online media and the specific needs that podcasts (also, I’d argue, live streams and infinite scrolling) fill: “The episodes are a layer of white noise, a way to blot out thoughts. Podcasts came of age amid the growing absence of meaningful contact in the average person’s day, in a time when silence is hated.” (Fwiw, GQ also just profiled the TrueAnon podcasters here.)

Three mind-bendy reads on computer “speech.” Your computer’s desktop is a metaphor. So is your email inbox, my Substack dashboard and our phones’ notebook features. Interface and product designers LOVE metaphors because they quickly acclimate users to novel technologies. But when people misinterpret those metaphors as fact … you run into problems pretty quickly.

To wit: “Chat” is an interface metaphor that’s widely used by AI companies, and which has apparently confused or tricked many vulnerable people into believing that they’re engaged in literal conversations. Instead of backing off that metaphor, however, at least one company is doubling down — by arguing that chatbots produce protected, legal speech, as defined by the First Amendment. [

“The Goon Squad,” by Daniel Kolitz for Harper’s. I’m going to pull a “just trust me” on this, which is a bit of a cop-out. But any description of this story’s contents will probably maroon me in your spam folder. Let’s just say it concerns a deviant and deeply bizarre online subculture, the details of which will likely shock, baffle and/or horrify you. It’s also laugh-out-loud funny, at times — if you can laugh through descriptions of truly pathological (and NSFW!!) behavior.

“This Post Should Have Been Shorter,” by Hamilton Nolan for Talking Points Memo. An ode to the craft of old-school blogging, now largely extinct. Part of a very fun run of 25 guest essays on digital media, commissioned to celebrate TPM’s 25th (!) anniversary.

The most-clicked link from the last edition was this Derek Thompson jawn about how everything online is becoming TV. But it arguably should’ve been this fun little ditty on how everything online is becoming Philly.

I’m thinking we might just make the “vintage link” thing permanent. I like it, you like it … and doesn’t the primacy of novelty and newness get kind of old? (Or am I just getting old myself??) Today’s vintage link comes from Jesse, who has been a paid supporter of Links since May 2024. For your consideration: “Hunger Makes Me,” by Jess Zimmerman for Hazlitt (2016). It’s a “vivid and ferociously written look at whether women are allowed to have appetites,” Jesse wrote. I can’t entirely explain why this is my reaction to this gorgeous piece — maybe it was the bit about the cake video? — but it made me feel preemptively sad for my daughter.

