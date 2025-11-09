First off, thank you to everyone who (a) pity-upgraded after reading my CTA on the woes of Solid Starts or (b) sent in your infant-feeding tips and resources. With your help, Sprout has tried oatmeal, polenta, bananas, mango, cauliflower, black beans, cannellini beans, sweet potato, broccoli, strawberry, quinoa, chicken and steak. And on Friday night, after we’d all eaten dinner and Jason put Sprout to bed, I endeavored to prep … “chicken liver pâté.”

Officially, the recipe just instructs you to remove the extra viscera from the livers, boil them through and mash them with water. Having done that, however, I was left with a gristly, metallic, vaguely fecal-looking mixture that I could only in good conscience feed to our (enormously interested) dog. What’s an anxious, Type A mom to do?! Give up? Never!! I proceeded to press a full pound of chicken liver mash through the mesh of a stainless steel strainer.

As I did, it occurred to me — because this extra step took an obscene amount of time and I spent all of it alone with my thoughts and regrets — that the image of this strainer exuding purified meat paste makes an ideal metaphor for this newsletter’s process. I boil and mash all the internet’s offal; I sieve out the dumb and faddish stuff; I feed you the choicest, smoothest mouthfuls on a crisp little teething rusk. You, meanwhile, rub my hard work in your hair and cry when I try to clean it up.

… ah shit, no, I took the metaphor too far. OR MAYBE I DIDN’T??

If you read anything this weekend

“The Opposite of Slop Politics,” by Charlie Warzel for The Atlantic. The mainstream media has probably made too much of Mamdani’s social media savvy, and we’ve all overused the all-purpose disparagement “slop.” But I like the notion of Mandani as the anti-slop candidate: both literally, in that his campaign never dabbled in AI-produced propaganda, and more figuratively, in his embrace of humanity, community and empathy over the values embodied in many AI systems (bombast, concentration of power, devaluation of human labor and ingenuity).

“AI Is Supercharging the War on Libraries, Education, and Human Knowledge,” by Jason Koebler for 404 Media. A good chaser for that Mamdani piece, on the philosophical and functional parallels between AI and right-wing populist movements. Both devalue the work of experts and knowledge workers — in this specific case, librarians — in order to create power vacuums that they can fill themselves. (As an aside, please be kind to your local librarian. It sounds like they’re really going through it.)

“Hot Subpoena Summer,” by Kat Tenbarge for The Verge. I didn’t think there was much more to say about the ugly and long-lived legal feud between actress Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, her one-time costar and enduring menace; but then I learned that Lively’s lawyers subpoenaed a number of TikTok and YouTube commentators as part of their suit — and at least one of those people fought the subpoena by claiming to be a journalist. (Wait! It gets better. That “at least one person” is Perez Hilton.) I don’t want to overstate the implications here — Hilton used ChatGPT in his defense, and my one semester of undergraduate comm law assures me that his work doesn’t merit legal privilege — but this does feel like a timeline in which some court somewhere could declare AI potatoes journalistic.

“If You Have to Ask…You’ll Never Know Gen Z,” by Callie Holtermann for The New York Times. Honestly, this made me feel like The Youth™ are okay. I still worry about the skincare and the celibacy and the media illiteracy of it all, BUT … I *am* comforted by the belief that all of Gen Z internet culture is actually an elaborate Dadaist prank. I get it, even if I don’t get it. And don’t really want to. I am 36 years old, okay?! Not 36-seven. Ugh.

“AI GF: POV,” by Sarah Chekfa in Kernel. Tired: stories about fictional AI girl/boyfriends from the perspective of the human partner. Wired: stories about fictional AI girl/boyfriends from the perspective of AI (via Web Curios).

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was this perversely entertaining anthropological portrait of gooners. Sorry.

From the group chat

Today’s vintage link comes from Nick, who has been a paid supporter of Links since May 2024. For your consideration: Gawker’s Best Restaurant series, by Rich Juzwiak and Caity Weaver (2014/2015). “I cite this masterful collection of writing any time somebody mentions a restaurant review they enjoyed OR a Caity Weaver piece they liked, which happens more often than you’d think,” Nick explains.

Au contraire, Nick: I fully believe that happens quite a lot!! It has already happened in the context of this little section, in fact: Links reader Ben (paid supporter since March 2025) also wrote in to recommend a specific Weaver gem from that Gawker series: “The Best Restaurant in New York Is The American Girl Café” (2014). “This is just such a great example of what Gawker used to be when it had a sense of humor along with its snark,” he said. Truly: It was Gawker’s internet, and we’re just living in the wreck of it.

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: dumb homes, pumpkin stylists, the death of CAPTCHA, the “original fucking tradwife” (self-declared); the internet as ideal setting for “deculturation;” the only worthwhile live-tweets of the past five years; one for the fans of (in)famous internet essays; the return of the McMansion; the most-harassed man on X; online clout redefined and the wrong solution to the problem social media created.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin