The last good thing on Twitter may improbably be an octogenarian novelist with a saucy streak.

Five-time Pulitzer finalist (and, IMPORTANTLY, Western New York native) Joyce Carol Oates is still plugging away in those dismal trenches, long after the rest of us decided to flee.

Oates began treating followers to her strident, unhinged and oracular missives in 2012. Since then, she has published an extraordinary 180,000 posts on subjects pingponging from her cats (whom she loves) to Trump (whom she despises) to the putative joys of joining ISIS (which, like many of her loonier tweets, was never received well). Her 2023 dunk on anti-trans activists remains a definitive fave for me — something about the rhythm of the last line cracks me up. “Domiciles / how possible?” A goddamn poet.

Anyway, these are all essentially evergreen observations — Oates mints new classics about 10 times a week — but I’m moved to this appreciation for JCO now because last weekend she cowed Elon Musk himself with a particularly caustic tweet. “The poorest persons on Twitter may have access to more beauty & meaning in life than the ‘most wealthy person in the world,’” she wrote, which is — down to the ampersand — a pristinely Oatesian burn.

“Oates is a liar and delights in being mean. Not a good human,” Musk posted back. “Not a good human.” Lol. Yikes. He’s definitely the Drake to Oates’s Kendrick.

“Where Do the Children Play?,” by Eli Stark-Elster for Unpublishable Papers This is such a nuanced, insightful, counterintuitive reframing of the “phone-based childhood” debate — fascinating to me as both a parent and a general-interest observer of the Kids These Days. Stark-Elster, a PhD student in cognitive anthropology at UC Davis, starts by arguing that kids have historically spent their time in “independent peer cultures” — self-organized groups made up entirely of children, functioning without adult management or supervision.

But thanks to some combination of stranger danger and car dependency (and, I would argue, child optimization culture), parents have dramatically curtailed their kids’ freedom to fuck off and do whatever they want, thereby pushing children to spend more and more of their time on video games and social media. The problem isn’t that kids want to carve out these little spaces for themselves — it’s that these spaces are the only ones they have. And by and large, they’re not designed to be safe for children.

“Would Your Organization Give Someone Baby Formula?” by Anne Helen Petersen for Culture Study. This was a fairly good week, I think, for cross-cutting internet trends; there’s no such thing as true virality anymore, but I saw lots of people talking about Joyce Carol Oates, women ruining the workplace, boyfriends being embarrassing … and this little stunt by a TikTok creator named Nikalie. For those of you who managed to avoid said stunt, Nikalie called a bunch of U.S. churches to see how many would donate formula to a hungry two-month-old. Very few did, and the recordings of those calls predictably went viral. Petersen attributes that virality to a public desire — a HUNGER, if you will — to see institutions face the same kind of scorn that’s often directed at poor people.

I think that interpretation’s interesting, but also not … quite it. I don’t think these videos would have struck the same note if Nikalie requested groceries for herself. It’s the baby formula of it all that gets you — the idea that the U.S. religious establishment, some significant part of which has mobilized powerfully against abortion, would still not help a mother and her hungry infant. (Fwiw, the churches and mosques that offered to help have since been flooded with donations.)

“Influencers Are Royalty at the University of Miami, and the Turf War Is Vicious,” by Amber Ferguson for The Washington Post. We’re well overdue for an update from the University of Miami, a petri dish of youth internet grift, home to mega-influencer Alix Earle and baby-faced package-scammer Matthew Bergwall. This latest saga concerns the online catfight between two 18-year-old micro-influencers, Sienna Long and Nikki Pindor, the first of whom posted a TikTok bemoaning the lack of “appreciation” for small-time content creators and the latter of whom posted a TikTok justifiably mocking her.

It’s trivial drama, of the kind we probably all remember from our college days, but it’s set within a culture of pervasive self-documentation and performance, where everyone is commodifying their college experience in pursuit of online fame. In that regard, UMiami serves as a microcosm for Gen Z writ large: 57% say they want to be influencers. But how can college-age kids develop the interiority they need to navigate adulthood if they’re endlessly incentivized to make content of their youthful blunders?

“All of My Employees Are AI Agents, and So Are My Executives,” by Evan Ratliff for Wired. Ratliff, the undefeated king of tech journalism stunts, is back with another banger: For this piece and the accompanying podcast series, he created a start-up staffed entirely by so-called AI agents. The agents can communicate by email, Slack, text and phone, both with Ratliff and among themselves, and they have free range to complete tasks like writing code and searching the open internet. Despite their capabilities, however, the whole project’s a constant farce. A funny, stupid, telling farce that says quite a lot about the future of work that many technologists envision now.

Today’s vintage link comes from Julie! For your consideration: “‘London Bridge Is Down’: The Secret Plan for the Days After the Queen’s Death,” by Sam Knight for The Guardian. “It was really interesting to read this article in 2017” and then revisit it when Queen Elizabeth actually passed in 2022, Julie said. This actually represents a peak use case for vintage links, particularly those of the predictive/forward-looking variety: evaluating their forecasts with the advantage of hindsight.

