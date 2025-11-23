Paid subscribers account for 99% of this newsletter’s income, but hell — sponsors sure help! The following is a paid advertisement. If you’re interested in sponsoring a future edition of Links, please email linksiwouldgchatyou@gmail.com for rates & more information.

All images via https://www.tumblr.com/nytminuscontext

I have no desire to remind you of my fast-advancing age by toasting Twitter’s glory days two weeks in a row … but one of the greats disappeared for good on Monday, and I feel a brief tribute is in order. From 2013 to 2018, the late/great @nytminuscontext tweeted artful, humorous and head-scratching phrases lifted — without background or explanation — from the paper of record’s pages. Severed from their larger narrative, the fragments became incoherent, absurd. They fueled a generation of online in-jokes and memes. They acquired the weight of aphorism. Then, in March 2018, the “underemployed” midwestern lawyer behind the account abruptly stopped posting new material.

Where had he gone, why had he left? A posthumous perusal of our hero’s LinkedIn suggests one answer: grad school. (I saw the best memes of my generation destroyed by the inevitable onslaught of adulthood.) @nytminuscontext then lay dormant until it churned to life one last time last weekend to announce that the former lawyer — now adequately employed, one supposes, and thus lacking the hours needed to maintain the account — was nuking its archives.

“Thank you for the fun memories,” he wrote. “Cancel your New York Times subscription if you have not already. RIP Twitter and RIP New York Times.”

It feels appropriate, maybe, that this announcement was also delivered without context: Why this particular moment? Which straw broke the camel’s back? Was it the thing with Ms. Rachel? The Epstein emails? The general existential exhaustion that comes with age and close attention? I reached out to @nytminuscontext for answers, but he hasn’t emailed back. I guess, in the words of his account — or maybe, more accurately, in the words of the Times:

Three reads on women’s thoroughly modern fantasies. On BookTok, women dream of well-hung fairy warlords with flashing eyes and dismal pasts. On Reddit, women dream of endlessly attentive, loving boyfriends who speak to them through AI chat. In mainstream media, meanwhile, much hay is made of these entertainments: Are they feminist or regressive? Escapist or avoidant? Unspeakably weird or just … not your thing? The more high-brow analysis I read on these subjects, the more I suspect it just isn’t that deep. [The Drift / The Cut / New York Times]

“A Theory of Dumb,” by Lane Brown for New York. People (smart people, presumably!) seem awfully enamored with this piece, which argues that access to uninterrupted and heretofore unimagined torrents of information has begun to melt our overloaded brains. I should be sympathetic to this argument — Lord knows that spending lots of time online will quickly convince you that most people are dumb — but I wasn’t convinced by much of Brown’s reasoning. It’s me, I guess! I’m the dumb one.

Two things here. First: Brown claims both that individuals are losing basic cognitive skills and that public discourse is becoming less sophisticated. He seems to blame the first phenomenon on the second (dumb, noisy, overloaded media environments create dumb people) although presumably and confusingly the reverse would be equally if not more true (dumb people create dumb ecosystems).

Second: Brown never explains the neurological mechanics of this alleged shift, which … we do need!! There’s some media theory here, some obligatory references to Neil Postman and Marshall McLuhan, but little in the way of actual neurology or psychology. Absent that explanation, the argument feels incomplete. I was specifically reminded of all my panicked Googling around “mommy brain,” a colloquial term for the process whereby pregnant women lose some cognitive function (and literal grey matter!) in order to become more skilled at other cognitive tasks. Women typically note their memory problems and mental fogginess … but not, say, their heightened emotional acuity or improved facial recognition. Even if the internet has made us worse at one particular cognitive skill — say, math — doesn’t it stand to reason that it would require us to become better at others? (Doesn’t it? DOESN’T IT????)

“Investigating a Possible Scammer in Journalism’s AI Era,” by Nicholas Hune-Brown for The Local. There’s nothing “possible” about this spiritual sequel to the Margaux Blanchard affair: Victoria Goldiee, a (purported) freelance reporter who pitched a story to Toronto magazine The Local, absolutely fabricated interviews, quotes and people in her stories for a number of other outlets. But, as is often the case, we get the scammers we deserve — Goldiee’s grift was only possible because of cost-cutting and financial precarity in online media. Editors and fact-checkers, if they even exist, don’t have time to vet contributors, and the pay for freelance stories is often so low that even bona fide writers need some kind of cheat code (… often, family money!) to make the economics work. Telling, for instance, that Business Insider has removed at least 34 essays by Goldiee and other AI authors: They pay a pittance for freelance writing. As Hune-Brown puts it, “this generation’s internet scammers are scavenging in the wreckage of a degraded media environment.”

“The Trad Movement Is Sputtering. Here’s What Comes Next,” by

Trad life is less a “movement” than an internet aesthetic, a distinction we’ve made here before: The leading darlings of the genre are wildly successful, hardworking businesswomen, which doesn’t seem … all that “traditional.” But if tradlife isn’t a counterculture, then what exactly is? “To be countercultural today is to refuse spectacle. It is choosing not to turn your life into fuel for platforms.”

Today’s vintage link comes from Patrick, who has been a paid supporter of Links since May 2024. For your consideration: “One Night at Kachka,” by Erin DeJesus with Danielle Centoni and Jen Stevenson for Eater (2015). This is a fascinating narrative project — an immersive multimedia scroll that takes you, minute-by-minute and step-by-step, through a single night at a single Portland restaurant. “This was one of the last times I felt excited about the possibilities of multimedia storytelling being expanded by the internet, and it really conveyed a sense of place in a restaurant,” Patrick said. Genuinely saddened when I contemplate the dwindling number of outlets that could still undertake an experiment like this.

