Americans celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, but in r/gratitude it’s thanksgiving year-round. (Minus the competitive carb-loading, of course, and the variably tense interfamilial showdowns). The 16-year-old Reddit community is a cozy spot to duck into when the world feels extra grim: It’s all sleeping babies and steaming mugs and morning affirmations. The very “live, laugh, love” word cloud you see above represents the nouns used most frequently across the forum’s top 250 posts — predictable and kinda obligatory words like “job” and “husband” and “sunset” and “house” and “health” and “journey.” But more than anything else, the posters of r/gratitude are grateful for LIFE and TIME. They’re just happy to be here, basically.

I’m happy to be here too. Like — literally here, in your inbox. (Also “here” in a more embodied, traditional sense: On Thanksgiving I watched my eight-month-old shovel sugar-slicked yams into her mouth like the secrets of the universe had just been revealed to her, and rarely have I experienced joy that intense.) Thanks for letting me into your life and your brain every week; thanks for making *this* a cozy spot. It continues to be an enormous honor/privilege/romp.

“ AI Slop Recipes Are Taking Over the Internet — And Thanksgiving Dinner ,” by Davey Alba and Carmen Arroyo for Bloomberg.

Here’s a timely, if unappetizing, case study on a two-part phenomenon that’s pummeling publishers across the web: AI-generated content is increasingly competing with the work of human creators, while AI-generated summaries inside chatbots and atop Google search results simultaneously slash into their search traffic. It’s like the pie is getting smaller and also sliced into more pieces, which tragically and obviously results in less pie. (Said pies are also often inedible, because ChatGPT has no real concept of taste, temperature or cook time.)

I’m hopeful that this is one area where the incursion of cheap AI content will actually increase demand for the real thing: After a few annoying and/or dangerous kitchen mishaps, surely even the most devoted clanker would start seeking out human-made recipes. But other types of expertise and creativity are more convincingly mimicked by LLMs, and I still worry mightily for creators in those niches. A number of AI “musicians” have debuted on the Billboard charts this year, for instance. And AI-generated content farms are elbowing their way into the news business.

Speaking of the news business — and of bad news therein — consuming institutional media increasingly looks like a generational telltale on par with using Facebook or wearing skinny pants. This is not breaking news, precisely, but we tend to hear a standard set of explanations for the shift (among them: short attention spans, news overwhelm and distrust/perceptions of bias). This story and its many college-aged interviewees suggest a simpler interpretation — that social media has achieved a type of attentional capture so convenient and complete that most kids just can’t bother to follow news outside their feeds.

“ America’s Polarization Has Become the World’s Side Hustle ,” by Jason Koebler for 404 Media.

X rolled out a feature last weekend that newly reveals where accounts are based, and to the surprise of … at least a few naive folks? … many “patriotic” MAGA accounts are in fact based overseas. This feels like the obvious and intuitive metastasization of the Macedonian fake news complex that so fascinated journalists (yours truly included!!) almost a decade ago. As Koebler lays out for 404, social media companies have done little since then to disrupt the monetization schemes that prompt enterprising people in, say, Russia or Bangladesh from pumping partisan, sensationalized swill onto their platforms.

“ An Afternoon at the Bop House ,” by Magdalene Taylor for Playboy.

The Bop House is a Miami-based OnlyFans collective populated by young, hot, surprising women. Case in point: They never actually take off their clothes and they seem to hate making content (!). But this is the part that really got me: Their market, you’d assume, is middle-aged men — and you’d be partly correct. But a huge share of the Bop House’s audience is also, intriguingly, teenage girls … who find in the wealthy, independent, self-made bops a very different sort of wish fulfillment.

“ Can A 50-Year-Old Book On Paris Help Repair Your Attention Span? ” by Christopher Hawthorne for Punch List Architecture Newsletter.

Little bit of an outlier here, but this tidy meditation on sitting and seeing has recently snagged in my head. (As some of you know from the supporter-exclusive essay I published last summer, I’m newly very interested in attention!!) “I was left wondering if I shouldn’t make exercises like this one part of a regular routine: not so much an attempt to clear my mind … as to fill it with non-digital information.” Someone plz also page the TikTok-addled college students.

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition was

’s

on trad wifery and online countercultures. Trad life may be sputtering, but y’all still like to read about it.

From the group chat

Today’s vintage link comes from Helen, who has been a paid supporter of Links since November 2024. For your consideration: “Space Invaders,” by Farhad Manjoo for Slate (2011) — or, as the subhed puts it, “why you should never, ever use two spaces after a period.” “I share this article so much,” Helen says. “I don’t understand how people are still doing this.” (*Love* the use of a passive-aggressive article-share to correct someone’s digital etiquette!!)

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic, plus: “joy without the time commitment,” Charlie Kirk slop, the social platform that makes you tell the truth, how to use the internet like it’s 1995 … and how to use the internet like it’s 2022.

