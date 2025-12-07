Today’s introduction concerns GIFT GUIDES but is not a gift guide in and of itself. As you’ll see, I’m too cheap to credibly shill consumer products. My kid wears Carter’s jammies, and I buy them … ON SALE.

Ah, December: the Spotify has wrapped, the bests have listed and the gift-guide industrial complex has returned in FULL FORCE. I can’t open my inbox without being assaulted by one Substack gift guide or another. To my eye, there’s no other text that encapsulates the various motives and incentives of modern content creation quite as well as these little lists, which provide their makers with a tidy stage on which to simultaneously flaunt their taste, make a buck and maintain engagement.

Gift guides are always rich texts, in other words. But this year, I’m struck by how many are also actually, literally rich. I saw one writer I admire recommend baby pajamas that she said she’d bought in several colors. Baby pajamas, thought I — those sound nice for Sprout. Reader: They cost 70 U.S. dollars (?!!!).

Another guide listed a “cheap” $35 candle. “Cheap” can, of course, mean many things. But in the context of a domestic waxen ornament that you burn for neither light nor heat … I don’t think it means “equal to the average American’s hourly earnings.”

We do live in inflationary times, of course: All but the wealthiest Americans are feeling those effects. Tariffs have jacked up the prices of many goods, from fake Christmas trees to classic kids’ presents. It’s hard to square that with all these gift guides, though, which assume levels of abundance and lavish generosity that I associate with a post-visitation Scrooge. Are these writers living in an alternate reality? Or, more likely, is bridging this sort of psychic gap precisely what Klarna was invented to do … ?

“ Why Does A.I. Write Like … That? ” by Sam Kriss for The New York Times Magazine

AI writing, rather like obscenity, is one of those things you just know when you see. But if you’d like to better understand the stylistic and rhetorical conventions of the genre,

has you covered with this inventory:

Em dashes (of course!)

Triadic phrasing (“rule of threes”)

Constructions including “it’s not X, it’s Y” and “no X. No Y. Just Z.”

Several specific words: delve, highlight, showcase, underscore

Mixed metaphors, awkward metaphors and metaphors involving quiet or ghosts

Sensory language that makes no actual sense in the real world

A simultaneously manic and insipid tone

Per one recent analysis, bots already write half the new articles on the internet. Their peculiar linguistic stylings have also bled into everything from Reddit posts to parliamentary speeches to coffee-shop announcements. This is, in other words, a dominant style — if not the dominant style — for web writing going forward: one that apes the trappings of good writing (em dashes! metaphors!) without ever understanding how they work together.

“ Now Watch Me Read ,” by Brady Brickner-Wood for The New Yorker

I get the sense from Brickner-Wood’s vaguely patrician name and fierce defense of “performative readers” that he has cracked Infinite Jest in a bar at *least* once. I nevertheless enjoyed his inquiry into authenticity culture and all the criticism and policing thereof:

Unlike offline reality, where spontaneous and unrehearsed human expression is not only possible but inevitable, a life online is always reminded of its own artifice. To post is to calculate, deliberate, manipulate—performance is built into the experience, whether the poster is aware of this dynamic or not.

Two reads on the internet as a sort of “fairyland”

In folklore, “fairylands” or “otherworlds” are immaterial, ever-present, enchanted planes that coexist on top of our lived realities. They also make really profound metaphors for our relationship with the internet and technology. I’ve been thinking about both these pieces — a Times op-ed essay and a follow-up explainer — since

published them last week; it strikes me as a genuinely brilliant and imaginative way to reframe some conversations around, say, the “addictiveness” of TikTok that feels … whimsical, sure … but also empowering. [NYT / Default.blog]

“ How ‘Cozy Lit’ Became the Latest and Most Shameless Form of Digital Escapism ,” by Greta Rainbow for The Walrus

This was my introduction to “cozy lit,” a genre that promises to produce the same anesthetized emotional state as scrolling social media — but in a comfortingly analog context. I am fascinated by how closely the “plots” of these books mirror the stories in the sleep podcast “Nothing Much Happens.” Y’all could just taken a little nap! There’s no shame in it.

Today’s vintage link comes from Kevin, who has been a paid supporter of Links since May 2024. For your consideration: “Let’s Make Thanksgiving Better,” by Alex Balk for The Awl (2013).

I know, I know — I should have shared this one before Thanksgiving! But I am moving through the submissions chronologically and, in either case, this essay on the hell of dinner with extended family is equally applicable to all the winter holidays. Balk’s proposed solution, fwiw, is a lottery that randomly selects a new Thanksgiving Day on short notice every year, thus making the holiday too frantic and rushed for anyone to bother with their usual nonsense. “Every single year of my life, this classic post gets more and more relevant, even if the idea of agreeing to any new idea as a nation becomes a fantasy,” says Kevin.

