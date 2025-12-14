Reminder: A Links subscription makes a great holiday gift, in that it’s instantaneous, unexpected and requires neither gift wrap nor postage! Purchase an annual gift subscription between now and December 31 and I will even create an original, personalized holiday e-card for your giftee. Just click the button below, select the “one year” option and forward your receipt/card request to linksiwouldgchatyou@gmail.com.

I’m kicking this edition off with a bit of ~personal news~, as they say: Starting tomorrow (!!), I’ll be joining Vox as a senior writer/editor in charge of their daily newsletter, Today, Explained. I know what you’re thinking: Wow, Caitlin! There’s never been a better or more uplifting time to devote yourself to politics and current events. To which I’d say: I know, right?! And to make the timing even more ideal, I’m still learning how to parent an eight-month-old infant!!!

In all seriousness: I’m really excited. The Vox team is incredible. I’ll probably have more to say about them and my new role in the near future. For today, however, I want to emphasize one thing: This news does not impact Links. In fact, I specifically worked out an arrangement with Vox that allows me to (a) continue writing and publishing Links as an entirely independent venture and (b) split my schedule in such a way that I have time for both newsletters. Can women, in fact, have it all? They can certainly try, my friend. (And by “all,” I mean “a Substack newsletter” and “employer-sponsored health insurance.”)

This opportunity is a big deal for me, and I never would have gotten it without you. (I know I did sincerity two short weeks ago, but please indulge me a bit further.) I wasn’t planning to return to a newsroom right now — because getting to write this newsletter more-or-less full-time has frankly been a privilege and a gift — but Vox sought me out *because* of Links and the community we’ve built around this project.

I don’t take that community for granted, ever. Some of you have become personal friends. Many of you have been reading Links since 2014, when this whole hullabaloo began. Thank you for reading, for sharing, for subscribing, for “liking,” for replying with kooky and off-topic emails, for submitting vintage links, for correcting my grammar and — MOST IMPORTANTLY — for continuing to welcome me into your respective hearts and inboxes. (Subscribe to Today, Explained over here and you’ll get the dubious honor of welcoming me even more often. ♥)

If you read anything this weekend

“ Stop, Shop, and Scroll ,” by Mia Sato for The Verge.

Social media and shopping have always been inextricably intertwined: even the “influence” in “influencer” references that all-important power to get people to buy. But the intensity and ubiquity of social media commerce has ratcheted up in recent years, thanks to the growth of the affiliate marketing industry and the arrival of TikTok Shop (... among other in-app e-commerce features). If this all feels icky and overwhelming now, I predict it’s going to get much worse: The whole “creator economy” hinges on selling stuff. If not gift subscriptions, then gym gear and trendy shoes. ̄ ̄\_(ツ)_/ ̄

“ Why We Can’t Quit Excel ,” by Max Chafkin and Dina Bass for Businessweek.

“Fascinating article on Excel” sounds like a contradiction in terms, which is probably what makes this surprising history of everyone’s least favorite program so delightful. Did you know that half a billion people still pay to use Excel? That it was pivotal to the rise of both Microsoft and the PC? That Steve Ballmer, Microsoft’s former CEO, still uses an Excel spreadsheet to track his every minute — down to the bathroom break, that fastidious freak? Like I said: a surprising text, this! I will never look at Excel the same way again. (Or at all, tbqh. I converted to Sheets in like, 2010.)

“ Are You in TikTok’s Cat Niche? What 121,000 Videos Reveal ,” by Jeremy B. Merrill, Joe Fox and Leslie Shapiro for The Washington Post.

Most recommendation algorithms push content to you by looking at the preferences of similar users. The whole notion of “if-you-like-that-you-might-also-like this” is based on other people’s (aggregate, opaque and inscrutable) viewing behavior. After collecting the viewing history of 1,100 TikTok users, however, the Post was basically able to reverse-engineer that algorithm, nailing down the “that” and “this” of TikTok: If you like crafts, you might also like thrifting. If you like hockey, you might like Canada. If you like Trump, you won’t like Barbie … etc, etc.

These associations struck me as fairly intuitive, though there are some funny ones. (The Post finds little overlap between people who care about math or physics and #summervibes, for instance.) The role of gender in shaping the feed also begs for a big follow-up: In the Post’s data, gender was “one of the biggest predictors” of the content the app surfaced. Might that fact help explain headlines like this and this and this? I’m just asking #questions. (Which means I might also like #onthisday, #puzzle and #education.)

“ Can Cruising Survive Influencers? ” by David Mack for The Cut.

From the unsanitary depths of Penn Station’s public restrooms comes a fascinating angle on the “gatekeeping” debate — asking whether, in fact, it’s best to limit online access to some information in the interests of keeping your community safe. “Cruising,” in this particular context, is the practice of seeking out strangers for anonymous, casual, typically public sex; it’s a time-honored tradition in parts of the gay community, with lots of norms and customs attached. But as a new generation of gay influencers has learned, videos of/about cruising are also great for online clout — which has heightened the risk of surveillance and arrest for everyone involved.

“ Picture This: You’re a Frog ,” by Alex Manley for Hazlitt.

A peculiar little eyebrow-raiser of an essay. I can’t tell if its author is sincere. We begin with a round-up of whimsical frog memes and progress to a full-throated denunciation of late-stage capitalism. But what a treat to ponder, whatever Manley’s intent, sentences like this one: “That mouse didn’t have a credit score … that newt never had a Grindr hookup.” Heh.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last weekend’s edition concerned the distinct (and distinctly grating) writing style of AI.

From the group chat

Today’s vintage link comes from Julia, who has been a paid supporter of Links since May 2024. For your consideration: “Eve Online: how a virtual world went to the edge of apocalypse and back,” by Simon Parkin for The Guardian (2015). “Ever since you recommended a link on Eve Online in maybe 2016, my view on online games changed,” Julia wrote. “I think about Eve Online at least once per week.” Extremely high praise for the author of that 2016 piece, which I *believe* was “Inside Eve: Online’s propaganda machine—from Photoshop to DDoS.” (For those of you who aren’t familiar, Eve Online is a 22-year-old sci-fi game so politically and economically sophisticated that academics regularly study it.)

Below the jump, other ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic. The following postscripts are also FREE TO ALL this week, in the spirit of new jobs and Christmas: slut camp, bubble girls, “that’s so aesthetic,” the 19th-century origins of online chess, the importance of friction, how Nashville became “an AI town” and a trio of very cool digital maps (all the roads that led to Rome / all the buildings in the world / London’s underrated eating destinations).

That’s it for this week! We’ll have one more before the year is out. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin