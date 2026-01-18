This week’s edition of Links is brought to you by Leo. Who is Leo, you ask? Not an advertiser! Not a sponsor! Just a very nice person who recently chose to upgrade his subscription. “I absolutely love the newsletter,” he wrote, “and it was time to put my money where my eyes were.” Thanks Leo!!

“People tend to be nostalgic when they’re anxious about the future,” an existential psychologist told NBC, in perhaps the most succinct explanation of this year’s first silly breakout meme. On TikTok and Instagram, celebrities micro and macro alike are digging up photos from 2016 — a “fun” and “hopeful” and “carefree” year that also marked the start of our unfun, anxious slide into authoritarianism. Just saying.

I get the rose-colored glasses, of course: Purgatory looks nice from hell. The frying pan looks fine from the fire. Charlottesville may even look mild from Minneapolis. My 26-year-old self likewise looks like an innocent babe from the hoary perch of my mid-30s, and I relish any chance to dredge up photos from the era before I had an anti-aging skincare regime.

But 2016? 2016?!?!? Come on. That was an objectively terrible year. And so you will not, for better or worse, see any wayward 2016 nostalgia here.

Elsewhere in this edition: bad moms, laptop boyfriends and phatic communion. Plus: needlepoint, Gourmet magazine and literal monkey business.

If you read anything this weekend

“ How WhatsApp Took Over the Global Conversation ,” by Sam Knight for The New Yorker.

This was my introduction to the intriguing phrase “phatic communion” — a type of communication that serves to connect people, rather than exchange information. Small talk about the weather is apparently phatic. So is “liking” your cousin’s latest Reel. But no one does phatic communion quite as well as WhatsApp, with its read receipts, status indicators and ambient, always-on group chats.

I should note that this is all sort of foreign to me, as I belong to exactly one (1) largely inactive WhatsApp group … but I’m very taken by the notion that WhatsApp enhances social presence, when so many apps seem designed to dilute or dull it. See, for instance:

“ The Laptop Boyfriends Can’t Stop Watching YouTube in Bed ,” by Charlie Sosnick for GQ.

YouTube has become the comfort object of choice for a class of (avoidant? overstimulated? deeply sad??) young men, who apparently can’t make it through a meal or shower without the platform’s manifold distractions. I feel like this article unfairly lumps a range of different viewing behaviors together — flicking on YouTube instead of TV is not the same as needing to watch YouTube while you poop — but it still goes back to perhaps *the* defining pathology of our era: the inability to tolerate or move through the physical world without some added layer of digital entertainment.

“ The Terrifying Reason the Right Is Lying About Renée Good ,” by EJ Dickson for The Cut.

Conservative commentators have falsely claimed that Good lost custody of her children and suggested that a “good mother” wouldn’t have stopped to protest; they’ve also mocked female demonstrators as “wine moms” and coined a (literally) awful new acronym for progressive women. Dickson, who’s publishing a book about the concept of “bad mothers,” argues that the rush to demonize moms, in particular, is all part of a larger antifeminist project:

“The end goal of the current administration is to deprive women like Good of their rights — the right to protest, sure, but also the right to participate in public discourse, to exist outside the domestic realm, to pursue interests aside from motherhood.”

“ The Spiral of Suffering ,” by Siddhant Ritwick and Tomi Koljonen for Aeon.

Studies of subreddits for chronically ill people reveal a consistent pattern: People turn to these communities when their doctors can’t help — then despair, over time, when other people can’t help either. The problem, as Ritwick and Koljonen articulate it, is that sufferers come seeking solidarity but end up getting a lot of useless, well-meaning advice, instead. I’m deeply struck by the wisdom of this line: “Ultimately, if there is no cure, then presence is the most profound form of care.”

Three reads on Wikipedia at 25.

Happy birthday to Wikipedia, which is now old enough to rent a car without extra charges … but faces new (and newly urgent) threats from AI and political polarization. As a palate cleanser, should those bum you out (the second, in particular, is very grim/good), may I then suggest this “entirely non-comprehensive list of life principles” learned from 20 years of editing Wikipedia. [Scientific American / Financial Times / The Wikipedian]

Postscripts

Human computers. MONKEY BUSINESS. Cancelling plans is okay, actually. You’ve heard of Dry January, sure … but have you heard of High January? This week, in unlikely and dubious revivals: snail mail, the Tea app, Gourmet magazine, needlepoint and QWERTY phones. Ads are coming for AI chatbots. Emoji are coming for your doctor’s notes.

Interest groups on the left *and* the right have gleefully embraced influencers. Meet the TikTokers going to doctors abroad and the workers training their AI successors. Tech laid off half a million people in the past three years. The voice note is killing conversation. Last but not least: The latest YouTube “viewpocalypse” was probably overstated.

