Perhaps it comes as no surprise that Myspace Tom can’t read a room. If the man had a real instinct for cultural currents, he’d be a household name — like, you know: Mark Zuckerberg.

Even with that understanding, though, Tom’s latest re-emergence was a real letdown. On Threads (ah, the irony!) the tech bro that got away promised to consider reviving Myspace if he got to 1 million followers.

Far from flocking to this offer, however, Tom’s would-be fans took issue with his Threads profile — particularly the bit about investing in SpaceX and having “no interest in politics.” Investing in SpaceX is political, they rightly noted. Disavowing politics: also political! Besides, we’re not doing late-aughts nostalgia now, Tom. We’re all about 2016, for whatever reason …

If you read anything

Five reads on the end of “stick to X” culture.

Speaking of disavowing politics … I recently learned some people are pissed that Dr. Becky, the OG gentle-parenting influencer, failed to more quickly or strenuously condemn the ICE surge in Minneapolis. This is, in some ways, an incredible sentence: Dr. Becky is not an authority — or really, an anybody — on subjects of political or national import. But the norms around political speech on social media changed really, really dramatically over the past two weeks … and personally, I’m relieved that we’re not pretending it’s still a principled position to “stick to parenting” (... or cats, or big dicks, or whatever). [Washington Post / Vogue / Wired / The Verge / 404 Media]

“ The End of Analogue ,” by Elizabeth Goodspeed for It’s Nice That.

Analogue stuff is having a moment: analog clubs, analog phones, analog bags. But analog as an aesthetic (think: letterpress fonts, grainy photos, etc etc.) is experiencing less of a rebirth than a … zombie-like reanimation from the dead.

“The practical reality is that most people no longer have the time, tools, or support to make fully analogue work, even if they want to. The creative infrastructure that would make it viable — materials access, slower timelines, financial stability — isn’t widely available. Designers and illustrators are stuck in a bind: analogue signals value, but digital is what’s feasible. The result is a kind of strategic mimicry … I see a similar sleight of hand at art fairs and craft markets: tables filled with objects that perform the idea of handmade (uneven glaze, neutral palettes) but turn out to be identical mass-produced items bought wholesale from Alibaba.”

“ Life on Peptides Feels Amazing ,” by Ezra Marcus for New York.

Briefly lost myself in this breathless romp through peptide culture and thought — maybe, maaaaybe — idk: treat myself? But then I realized that the many, many testimonials from people who believed these cheap injectables made them healthier, hotter and more productive included nary a single research scientist. (Also, the phrase “cheap injectable” should strike fear into the heart of any sensible person.)

“ Why the Do Nothing Challenge Doesn’t Do Much for You ,” by Kristen French for Nautilus.

Y’all know I have an ongoing personal/professional interest in boredom and attention and the digital avoidance or manipulation thereof; I referenced this briefly just last week, in a short essay about politics as entertainment. For that reason, I guess, this surprising interview with researcher James Danckert has stuck in my head quite a lot. It made me think, among other things, that I’ve probably been invoking the word “boredom” when I actually mean something closer to “rest” or “mindfulness.”

Postscripts

The online corruption of thriftstore shopping. The “systematic desocialization” of social media. (And this doesn’t even mention “social” networks for bots … noodle on that one, why don’t ya.) The problem with the unread count. Can women please, please get a break. Influencing is an awful career, Exhibits 107 and 108.

TikTok isn't shadowbanning, but you're right to fear it could. "When that stopped being interesting we ended up with two heads and three boobs." AI is great for Anguilla, at least. The weather influencers are fighting again. Upscrolled is the new Rednote and Josh is the new Karen. Last but not least, with thoughts and prayers for my single friends: dating in the panopticon sounds like absolute hell.

