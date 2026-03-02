#761: Not every brother is a bro
Plus: Oppressive praise, baby names and the American exodus
I usually write Links on the weekend, but this weekend the US bombed Iran. So today I had to work instead of write this introduction. (Jason brought me Chipotle. It wasn’t all bad.)
Luckily, I’d already picked most of the links. And there are lots of great ones this week!! I am partial to the bro essay, in particular … but mostly because I fear it might be targeting me.
If you read anything this week
This is my second week testing out a new format for links. I’m liking it so far, and so are many of you — so let’s keep it going, shall we?
Phonk music originated in Memphis in the 1990s, globalized in the 2010s, and is now the genre of choice for soundtracking all manner of short-form video content. The world’s top phonk producer, Slxughter, reached more listeners than Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny last month. Not that you could sit through more than a few minutes of this stuff. [NYT / YouTube]
The number of US women diagnosed with ADHD nearly doubled between 2020 and 2022. I clicked in expecting some discussion of TikTok self-diagnoses, but uhhh … honestly left wondering if I have ADHD too. [The Cut]
An appreciation of “iPod brain” as the device turns 25 years old (... and enjoys a modest revival with Gen Z). Apple’s iconic music player encouraged users to develop an obsessive, intentional relationship with music, of the type obliterated by digital streaming. [Dirt / Axios]
On the origin and semantics of “bro,” an intellectually lazy term I will nonetheless continue to deploy with gusto. “Bro has obvious roots in brother, but not every brother is a bro … Bros are other people, and they are bad. Can bro in the third person ever be positive? Not yet.” [The Atlantic]
“Imagine you have two machines. One you can open up and examine all of its workings, and if you give it every picture of a cat on the whole internet, it can reliably distinguish cats from non-cats. The other is a black box and it can also reliably distinguish cats from non-cats if you give it half a dozen pictures of cats, some applesauce, and a hug. These machines sort of do the same thing, but even without knowing how the second one works I am extremely confident in saying it doesn’t work the same way as the first one.” [Today In Tabs]
On “the mythology of amplification” — the false assumption that new technologies, from steam engines to Google Maps to ChatGPT, only increase human capabilities, not reduce them. [The Third Hemosphere]
“The full magnitude of the true crime apparatus has descended upon this sleepy street.” A dispatch from the disconcerting scene outside Nancy Guthrie’s house, where both national media and true-crime influencers are streaming live to millions of viewers. [Slate]
“Oppressive praise” is a term for admiration that “entrenches structures of oppression” — practiced, for instance, by the fawning female relatives who laud my husband for changing a diaper in front of them. [Ethics]
Wearing headphones is a form of self-isolation. [NYT]
Data on residence permits, foreign home purchases and student enrollments from more than 50 countries show that millions of Americans are leaving the US to study, retire and work — an unprecedented, but not unexplainable, exodus. [WSJ]
The Backrooms creepypasta will soon be a film starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, from the studio that produced Everything Everywhere All At Once. [YouTube]
The piece of speculative fiction with the greatest single-day stock market impact of all time was not, in fact, that viral Substack from last week — but The Matrix trilogy, in 1999. [Vox / Financial Times]
Ballerina Farm announced her ninth pregnancy in a Julliard-themed protein-powder ad with a whiff of the body horror about it. I can’t rid this woman from my feed … she’s just too rich a text. [Yahoo Life]
In 2017, researchers at MIT, the University of Tokyo and Recruit Institute of Technology crowdsourced a database of 100,000 “happy moments” from 10,000 people. The topics mentioned most often were “people,” “family” and “food,” in that order. [The Pudding]
An app that warns you if someone nearby is wearing smart glasses — as part of, say, a creepy YouTube stunt. [404 Media / Mashable]
Hannah Emery is a sociologist who writes a Substack about baby names. If that interests and/or intrigues you, you might also like the newsletter from Nameberry.
“Breakfast is a vector space. You can place pancakes, crepes, and scrambled eggs on a simplex where the variables are the ratios between milk, eggs, and flour. We have explored too little of this manifold. More breakfasts can exist than we have known.” [Ryan Moulton’s Articles]
