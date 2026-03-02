I usually write Links on the weekend, but this weekend the US bombed Iran. So today I had to work instead of write this introduction. (Jason brought me Chipotle. It wasn’t all bad.)

Luckily, I’d already picked most of the links. And there are lots of great ones this week!! I am partial to the bro essay, in particular … but mostly because I fear it might be targeting me.

If you read anything this week

This is my second week testing out a new format for links. I’m liking it so far, and so are many of you — so let’s keep it going, shall we?

This week’s edition of Links is sponsored by Squarespace. You might remember them from their Super Bowl ad. It was black and white and spooky and starred Emma Stone. (I am proud that Emma Stone and I shill for the same brand.) Anyway: The point of said ad was that domain names aren’t in infinite supply. Or rather, they are — but only if you’re willing to settle for some second-rate extension, like .net or .ai. Should you want a premium, grade-A, dot-com domain that actually includes all the terms that interest you, you’re probably gonna wanna snap that up now. And if you want a premium, grade-A, dot-com domain but your first choice is taken, Squarespace has an entertaining AI tool to help you find alternatives. Recently, I tested said tool as an Emma Stone impersonator. Literally, Squarespace asks you to describe the business you are buying a domain for, and I wrote “third-rate amateur Emma Stone impersonator.” The returned options included emmaechoes.com (evocative! spooky! much like the ad); also: stoneclonezone.com, which is very funny, and notquiteemma.com, which isn’t half-bad. Use this link with the code DEWEY for a free Squarespace trial + 10% off your first purchase.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition was this extremely cool interactive on women’s sizing.

Below the paywall, paid subscribers can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin