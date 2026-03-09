#762: One weird trick to make new friends
Plus: Dubai influencers, cultural time and the "most uplifting corner" of the internet
This is an appreciation post for libraries. Have you been to your local library this week? I switched to reading ebooks during the pandemic, and essentially forgot that these physical spaces full of books and dust and rowdy toddlers and frazzle-haired old men watching YouTube without headphones were a thing.
But they are a thing — that best, rarest thing: a fully functional, accessible third space. A place that isn’t home, and isn’t work, where people can gather and hang out without paying admission or buying anything.
The books are secondary to the hang-out, in fact. You get every kind of person at an urban library, and the one characteristic that everyone shares is that they needed some place to go that day. Glowering teens on the shared computers. Seniors reading day-old news. Unhoused folks asking after the bathroom keycard. And now, at least once a week: me and my almost-one-year-old.
I’ve started hauling Sprout to baby playtime at a library near us. The kids gnaw on battered communal toys, each block shellacked with the dried spit of older generations. The parents talk.
I’ve met more people in a month of library playtime than I probably did the whole year prior: Abuelas visiting from Mexico. PhD math students. In one case, another editor who works in national media. (Truly, in Buffalo: What are the chances?!) I found a babysitter at library playtime and it turns out she lives in our neighborhood. Now I seem to see her everywhere — on walks, at the coffee shop — and those encounters feel like the fulfillment of a naive dream I had when I left a bigger, more anonymous city for this one.
I am reading more books, too: Physical books1 that I grab off the new release shelf at random before lugging Sprout back into the cold. This is a highly inefficient way to borrow a book, of course. The fastest and most frictionless method would be to download an ebook to my Kindle through the Libby app, as I’ve been doing for the past five years or so.
But this is so much richer, going to the library. Some things you can’t really optimize for. And where else am I supposed to pick up new parent-friends?? Don’t say Bumble BFF — I’ve tried that circus before.
If you read anything this week
On the many ways that prediction markets distort the news, from creating self-reinforcing rumor cycles (last discussed in Links #760) to discouraging would-be whistleblowers from leaking misdeeds. [The Verge]
Related: Prediction markets “encourage anyone with an informational edge to use their knowledge for personal financial gain. In this way, prediction markets are the perfect technology for a low-trust society.” [The Atlantic]
78-year-old James Patterson, the best-selling author of nearly 400 books and a one-time fixture of check-out lanes everywhere, is hard at work on both a collab with MrBeast and a mermaid romantasy novel. [Businessweek]
Quittr is a (surprisingly popular, somewhat alarming) manosphere-adjacent app for young men who fear their porn habit isolates and emasculates them. [New York]
On the urge to be seen and liked online: “The desperation for approval is the frothy top layer: ‘I hope people like it.’ Beneath that is a deep desire for communication, community, and understanding. If I were the last person on Earth, maybe I’d still make art, but it wouldn’t be the same. There’s an essential ingredient: expressing something and having it be witnessed by others, having people say, ‘I see that too.’” [Elan Ullendorff]
The members of r/SingleMothersbyChoice are getting younger over time, one moderator said, as more women in their 20s plan to have kids without a partner or husband. [The Cut]
“Will Bailey, a British travel influencer with nearly 500,000 followers, witnessed the missiles fall from his perch at a beach club.” Pity Dubai’s luxury influencers, of whom there are quite a few: The United Arab Emirates has handed out tens of millions of dollars, and many thousands of golden visas, in a bid to become the influencer capital of the world. [The Guardian / Rachel Richardson]
On messaging family in Tehran: “The first thing I look at each morning is not the headlines; it’s two check marks on my phone. …When they turn blue, it means someone I love is still alive.” [Rest of World]
The rise of surveillance culture — by the state, by Ring doorbells, by reprobate YouTubers with smart glasses — means that we’re all increasingly characters in someone else’s narrative. [Eleanor Stern]
“Conspiracy without the theory” is a newish form of popular conspiracism — popularized during and after the pandemic — that claims appearances are false, or that people are lying, but never claims to know (or attempts to discover) what the actual, hidden truth is. [NYT]
People who have lived their whole lives online experience “cultural time” differently, because all of history is available to them. [default.blog]
The Epstein files have become a gigantic participatory circus on TikTok, rather like the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case and last year’s Diddy trial. [Vanity Fair]
How journalists spot deepfakes. [The Verge]
The definitive feminist history of the wine mom. [ Dire Straights]
New York’s fanciest five-year-olds. [New York]
People who can’t make their own decisions are the ones most impressed by garbage language. [Cornell Chronicle / Vulture]
The “most uplifting corner of the internet” is a kindly subreddit for balding men. [kelsey weekman]
How different versions of Wikipedia illustrate happiness (... and crying, and love, and human.) I could honestly spend a lot of time clicking through this. [Walzr]
In case you missed it
The most-clicked link from last week’s edition concerned Ballerina Farm’s latest pregnancy, which has since produced the ninth (!) child in the infamous (?) trad influencer family.
