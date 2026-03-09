This is an appreciation post for libraries. Have you been to your local library this week? I switched to reading ebooks during the pandemic, and essentially forgot that these physical spaces full of books and dust and rowdy toddlers and frazzle-haired old men watching YouTube without headphones were a thing.

But they are a thing — that best, rarest thing: a fully functional, accessible third space. A place that isn’t home, and isn’t work, where people can gather and hang out without paying admission or buying anything.

The books are secondary to the hang-out, in fact. You get every kind of person at an urban library, and the one characteristic that everyone shares is that they needed some place to go that day. Glowering teens on the shared computers. Seniors reading day-old news. Unhoused folks asking after the bathroom keycard. And now, at least once a week: me and my almost-one-year-old.

I’ve started hauling Sprout to baby playtime at a library near us. The kids gnaw on battered communal toys, each block shellacked with the dried spit of older generations. The parents talk.

I’ve met more people in a month of library playtime than I probably did the whole year prior: Abuelas visiting from Mexico. PhD math students. In one case, another editor who works in national media. (Truly, in Buffalo: What are the chances?!) I found a babysitter at library playtime and it turns out she lives in our neighborhood. Now I seem to see her everywhere — on walks, at the coffee shop — and those encounters feel like the fulfillment of a naive dream I had when I left a bigger, more anonymous city for this one.

I am reading more books, too: Physical books that I grab off the new release shelf at random before lugging Sprout back into the cold. This is a highly inefficient way to borrow a book, of course. The fastest and most frictionless method would be to download an ebook to my Kindle through the Libby app, as I’ve been doing for the past five years or so.

But this is so much richer, going to the library. Some things you can’t really optimize for. And where else am I supposed to pick up new parent-friends?? Don’t say Bumble BFF — I’ve tried that circus before.

