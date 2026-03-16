Today I darkened the door of our “Peloton room” for the first time in 18 months. It’s an alcove in the attic where we used to work out, but now mostly store excess stuff. The bike was dusty and glitched from misuse; it took a long unplug, a software update and some wiggling of wires to get it to work. At long last, when the bike successfully powered on, I realized my ministrations had just endowed it with a series of thrilling new ✨ AI features.✨

Now most of these features remain unknown to me. I have not, as I said, exercised in 18 months, and I expended a great deal of my discretionary energy merely walking up the stairs to the attic.

But the “personalized plan” splashed across my dashboard did sound imminently useful and relevant: Peloton’s vast and under-tagged library of 53,000 classes is so difficult to navigate that it’s become the subject of many a Reddit thread.

Personally, I did not want to scroll through a thousand vaguely titled thumbnails to find the ideal re-entry point for a post-partum layabout like myself; far better to have a tool that could look at the literal years of data I have consigned to this platform, and — using, say, the fancy-sounding Insights Generator Engine on which Peloton has staked its entire fate — recommend an easy 20-minute ride based on my class history.

Alas: Even in this simple task, the great AI was foiled. It suggested I might like to “get back into routine” by taking a class with three of my least favorite instructors. The most cursory of Google searches confirms, moreover, that I’m not the only one flummoxed by this “cutting-edge AI.”

Maybe we should count our blessings, though. It’s honestly a marvel that company’s still alive.

If you read anything this week

I’m not entirely sure how to describe Anna Wiener’s probing longform exploration of the AI companion industry, except to say that it ultimately (and kinda … beautifully?) affirms and celebrates the depths of human imagination. [The New Yorker]

How to speak to family or friends who have gone off the deep end with their AI companion. [404 Media]

“Sync” music — sometimes called library or production music — is a generic, utilitarian genre that exists purely to soundtrack videos, from movies and TV shows to corporate training modules. As all media becomes video … all music becomes sync. (Just click through the embedded samples; once you hear it, you’ll hear it in everything.) [New York Times]

I am dying to know the identity of the reformed pundit featured so prominently (and so anonymously) in this piece on the regretful women of the “New Right.” Maybe one of you know! She’s a former anti-feminist writer for several “popular right-wing outlets”; she is married and has several children, AND — like many of her ilk, allegedly — she now regrets casting her lots with a movement that vocally and transparently hates women. [New York]

“The largest harvesting of human expertise ever attempted”: On the rise of the AI data industry, which tenuously employs tens of thousands of highly educated white-collar workers — from teachers, lawyers and doctors to management consultants and conservation scientists — to train the AI systems that may one day replace them. [The Verge]

“The idea of an AI company ventriloquizing the living and the dead to sell a product that is largely indistinguishable from ChatGPT is perhaps most sickening for its sheer predictability.” On the Grammerly debacle. [Defector]

A sobering collection of first-person accounts from university professors, tutors and librarians on their experience with AI on campus. [Brian Merchant]

“Living online becomes a vehicle of moral trivialization, where tangible consequences of stakes of policy become secondary to the more immediately accessible world of likes and reposts. They are doing war for the chat.” [Vox]

I am a sucker for stunt journalism in all its forms, as long-time readers of this newsletter know well, so: Here’s your obligatory link to the 13,000-word April cover story in which The Atlantic gave Mitt Romney biographer and devout Mormon McKay Coppins $10,000 to slide into something that sounds ever so slightly like a sports-gambling addiction. I would’ve loved to read more on the particulars of that arrangement (media lawyers are famously cautious; who would have covered rehab, had he needed it?) but alas, we’ll have to wait for the CJR follow-up. [The Atlantic]

Lindy West’s new memoir feels like one of those things that might best be consumed through second-hand reviews and interviews, rather than through engagement with the source material. [Slate / NYT]

More Substackers are writing books. Or more writers are publishing Substacks. Either way — both ways? — we now get to consider: What defines “the Substack book,” if such a thing exists? [One Thing/ Sorry, We're Prosed]

The weirdly practical afterlife of Pokémon Go. [MIT Technology Review]

How normies ruined Feeld. [Wired]

A wry and deeply researched dispatch from the 2025 North American School Scrabble Championship, where “jaker” is a word but “vlogger” isn’t. [Unabridged]

A free tool that turns your handwriting into a font. [FontCrafter]

A game in which you list animals until you run out of ideas. I could see this being potentially very fun with kids. [Animalist]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition concerned a very vindicating Cornell study that found “employees who are impressed by vague corporate-speak … may struggle with practical decision-making.”

Below the paywall, paid subscribers can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin