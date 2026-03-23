No witty intro today, my friends — I’m instead carving out some time to write a note to paid supporters. It occurred to me last night, as I frosted a Grimace-colored monstrosity of a first-birthday cake, that it’s been a full year since I went out on leave … and three months since I started my job at Vox … and thus we’re grievously (grimacingly?) overdue for a little catch-up.

I should have that out pretty soon, “soon” being a relative and subjective term. My relationship with time is very dicey right now. A year? A year ALREADY? And the links, they still churn …

If you read anything this week

Putting the above paragraph through a “LinkedIn Speak” translator yields the following, grade-A corporate slop:

No witty intro today, folks. 🙅‍♂️ I’m prioritizing some deep work to connect with my premium community. 💎



A year already? Time flies when you're building. 🚀 And the links? They never stop churning. 🔗



#GrowthMindset #CareerJourney #WorkLifeIntegration #Vox #CommunityFirst

Oh gawd.

Modern friendship is, in some tellings, based less on mutual care and obligation than it is on convenience: Texts or voice notes when it suits you; “protecting your peace” when it doesn’t. AI “friendships,” lonely though they are, follow the same contours: “It’s not that AI companions are going to replace friendships per se,” one sociologist said. “They reveal what friendships are trending towards.” [404 Media, The Atlantic]

Spiritually related, from the confessions of an AI-generated admissions essay editor: “Applicants today would rather sound like that bot, who knows nothing of the world but can produce 600 typo-free words, than sound like themselves … The bot boom in academia writ large puts on display the insecurity of students [emphasis mine] just as much as it does their laziness.” [Slate]

I’ve been kicking around this idea that some types of viral AI slop operate like a kind of collective projection — they embody somebody’s very real and revealing fantasy, though they’re literally fiction. This week’s entries into that little canon include “Jessica Foster,” the poreless army influencer paling around with Trump, and Solomon Fairfax, the face of a fictional slave-revenge narrative. [Washington Post, Scalawag]

“Gig AI training” is a new and fast-expanding category of work wherein low-paid workers “micro-license” pieces of their lives to AI companies. They upload personal photos and recorded phone calls, perform daily chores on camera and complete any number of other menial tasks to help train AI systems. [The Guardian, Wired]

“Journalism is better when it’s backed by live markets” is aging like a cut avocado. [Links / Times of Israel / NYT]

Is “Iris” … sync music now?? (Can a song ever be said to become sync music, or does it have to start out with that distinction?) [NYT]

Maybe the real reason we disdain “Disney Adults” is because we’re uncomfortable with our own willingness to be pacified by entertainment. [Maybe Baby]

New York’s Washington Square Park has become a favored stage for influencers, who film unsuspecting passerby, stage stupid stunts and generally make it the kind of place I’d walk a long distance to avoid. [Gothamist]

Many young American influencers, disillusioned by their prospects in the US — and, one presumes, in Dubai as well? — are looking to China for wellness trends, cultural cachet and sundry other inspiration. [Independent, Business Insider]

My only thoughts on that viral “dinergoth” piece: I am sorry your manga pixie dream girl dumped you, but that’s not a basis for incisive cultural anthropology. [The New Atlantis]

“Unlike athletes, who have off-seasons built into their routines by expert coaches, influencers must create content every day to feed the algorithmic gods.” The problem with runfluencers — and, I would argue, any influencer who monetizes personal performance. [Dazed]

Online travel recommendations are broken, as anyone who has Googled recently can attest: “Discovery, and the once-reliable methods of it that the internet used to provide … are now overrun with sponsored listings, gamified SEO, and so many opinions from so many different people as to make the 4.3 star rating on Google totally meaningless.” [Embedded]

Tangentially related, and I realize only 12 of you will click on this, but Eater finally published a dining guide to Buffalo and it’s actually, objectively offensive. [Eater]

Chuck Norris died last week at the age of 86. He is survived by a complicated political legacy and a meme that defined the mid-2000s internet. [Slate]

Speaking of iconic memes of the era, it’s been 20 years (!) since that proto-viral video of the leprechaun sighting in Mobile, Alabama. [YouTube]

For future reference, any typos in this newsletter aren’t “misprints but beauties of my style hitherto undreamt of.” [Smithsonian]

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you are trying to narrate a poem On your phone While in the parking lot, And you hold your hand up, And wag your finger, And lift one eyebrow, To stop somebody From backing into you, They will understand. They can tell That you’re trying to create art. [New Yorker]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition concerned the normie-ization of Feeld. Feel(d) like I just learned a lot about a lot of you!!

Below the paywall, paid subscribers can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin