Is social media most like a cigarette, a grasslands predator, a bowl of free tortilla chips at a Mexican restaurant … or some totally different, off-the-wall metaphor, yet unimagined by human minds? On Wednesday, a jury ruled against Meta and YouTube in a landmark social media addiction trial. The verdict essentially finds that social networks are consumer products, like cars or drugs or home appliances, and that their makers should be on the hook when they cause harm. But the proverbial jury is still out on which colorful metaphor most vividly captures that staid legal conclusion.

The leading prospect is, logically, the cigarette, as in: “Is Big Tech Facing a Big Tobacco Moment?” But Mark Lanier, a lawyer for the plaintiff in the case, has LOTS of other contenders.

During his closing arguments, Lanier reportedly showed jurors a large picture of a lion stalking gazelle in the Serengeti. (“They never go after the strongest, and they never go after the boldest, and they never go after the stoutest,” he said. “They find the one they think is weaker, the most vulnerable. That’s the one that they get.”)

At other points, Lanier likened social networks to Trojan horses. (“They look wonderful and great... but you invite them in and they take over.”) Also: free tortilla chips (because once you pop, you can’t stop eating them) and baking soda (because, despite its relatively low volume, it has an outsize influence on a recipe’s outcome).

But two can play this game, can’t they? Personally, I’d say social media is less like a lion than it is a lamprey (invasive, bottom-feeding, occasionally essential). It’s like an espresso martini on an empty stomach. (Leaves me both jittery and depleted.) Social media is like the cute, hollow animal toys my daughter plays with in the tub: bright and buoyant and engaging on the outside, but undoubtedly incubating some hidden mold. (See image above.)

Anyway … that’s why Mark Lanier makes the big bucks and I write a newsletter. Whatever your preferred metaphor, we’ll all have to wait to see if this big, bad bellwether case — and a wave of other, similar suits — yields any concrete change at the likes of Meta and YouTube.

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If you read anything

Those suddenly ubiquitous AI object videos, in which anthropomorphized foods and household products are killed or raped or otherwise brutalized in viscerally disturbing and messed up ways, evolved out of a (relatively normal!) genre of life-hack content that uses AI-animated objects to illustrate how-tos and some such things. [Wired, Intelligencer]

In spiritually related news, the innocent, unpresuming “walking tour” video has gotten a dark twist in “nightlife content,” wherein YouTube creeps prowl popular bar and club districts to film young women without their consent. It’s almost as if these platforms push content to the extremes by rewarding engagement! [The Guardian]

Prediction markets, which have historically been popular with men, are increasingly targeting young women in their marketing materials, part of a larger scheme to gamify the entire culture. [The Independent]

Music executives have started treating prediction markets as a signal of fan sentiment and engagement, using them as a tool to guide marketing and investment decisions. [Rolling Stone]

None of the men in this compilation of “sweet, smart” red-pilled boyfriends sound particularly sweet or smart to me. [Bustle]

Maybe a stint in the clink can save Clavicular from the dangers of his own deranged beauty routine. [TMZ, Dazed]

The Human Line Project, a support group for people grappling with AI psychosis, has documented three primary types of AI delusion: the belief that the chatbot is conscious; the belief that the user has stumbled upon a major breakthrough in their field; and the belief that the user is speaking directly to God or a higher power through the chatbot interface. [The Guardian]

Remember the metaverse? (Lol, me neither.) The dream of vast, interactive virtual worlds feels naive — and weirdly … old-fashioned? — in the AI era. But I’m struck by the notion that VR spaces and AI companions offer competing forms of online sociality: Both are intended to resolve some of the barriers of real-life interaction, whether physical or geographical or interpersonal or … something else! But one uses the internet to transcend that friction, while the other just seeks to eliminate it. [Wired]

In a dataset of 186,000 pieces from 1,500 American newspapers, researchers found that roughly 9% of all articles appeared to contain AI-generated material. That proportion was higher in the opinion section, where many of the writers aren’t working journalists, and the Modern Love column, which often reads like slop anyway. (Kidding, KIDDING, I got my start in Modern Love. But that “unfit to be a mother” column was a doozy.) [ArXiv, The Atlantic]

TIL that the brain processes written material in small chunks of seven to nine letters, with tiny pauses in between. Those pauses last slightly longer on iPads and tablets than on paper, contributing to the feeling that it’s more difficult to read (and remember what we read) on screens. [Card Catalog]

A new generation of weather app is trying to own up to uncertainty. Feels very of the moment (so transparent! so authentic!) but I just wanna know if it’ll rain tomorrow morning. [New Yorker]

The verdicts are in, and they are unanimous: Iran is winning the slopaganda war. [404 Media, New York]

You’ve heard influencer accent, but have you heard … lip filler accent? (Not sure this one has reached Western New York.) [Defector]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition was that dinergoth dreck. In hindsight, that was one round of online discourse we need not have acknowledged.

Below the paywall, paid subscribers can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin