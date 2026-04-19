Say what you will about AllBirds’ corporate tailspin: You gotta respect the sheer chutzpah of the sneakers-to-AI pivot.

On Wednesday, two weeks after selling off all its assets in an ignominious fire sale, the faded apparel darling announced it would abandon all environmental and sartorial pretenses and start renting out computing power, instead. Just five years ago, AllBirds was valued at $4 billion and beloved by the likes of both Barack Obama and the sorts of tech bros who still vote Democrat. Now, it plans to rent out specialized chips it does not currently possess, and may in fact be unable to obtain, in an industry where it has no preexisting relationships, expertise or other claim to fame.

This is, I would argue, the type of brazen, self-deluded “pivot” that could only be accomplished by a white man: a rich white man with woolen sneakers on his feet and dreams of corporate reinvention in his head. Imagine, imagine, what you or I might achieve with that level of unearned confidence! Tomorrow, Links could become a fashion Substack despite my irreparably basic, midwestern taste. (I recently bought Allbirds for Jason and still think they’re … fine, actually.)

But that metaphor doesn’t go far enough, does it? Because in it, I — a newsletter-writer — would still be writing a newsletter. And AllBirds, a maker of sneakers, will make sneakers no longer. So in order for this hypothetical to hold, I’d need to spontaneously declare myself an astronaut or a Supreme Court justice or an emergency physician … and someone, someones, would have to believe it. Because as of this writing, AllBirds’ stock price is still up 351% from before the so-called “pivot.”

I’ll say this for America, at least: It’s still a place where — with enough money, a couple buzzwords and a public listing — you can (pretend to) be anything. Or so a little NewBirdie told me.

If you read anything this weekend

Beige remains the sad color of choice for home interiors, clothing and children’s items. Analysts blame the aesthetic needs of influencers, whose content pops better against neutral backgrounds, and the rise of minimalism as a class signifier. [WBUR]

Absolutely captivated by Stefan Chua’s “Local Guide (Toronto, Canada),” a digital zine that tells the story of the last six years of Chua’s life through reviews of 52 places. “I sometimes wonder if user reviews … are the most widely read form of writing today. I wanted to reimagine them more flexibly, and explore how they can be used to document our relationships to places.” [0117review via PHONE TIME]

“As humans, we only live one life. But what if we could live a million?” It sounds like a sci-fi setup — or maybe a Nietzschean thought experiment — but it’s actually the pitch for an AI platform that looses your “digital twin” into a virtual world where it goes out and meets other twins. I’m intrigued by this, in spite of myself: I like an AI project with tangible human connection as its end. (All these virtual meet-cutes are supposed to precede IRL dates, business meetings or similar connections.) Bonus points if it, uh, transcends the inherent limits of the human experience. [Wired]

Fan Social — billed as “Uber for celebrities,” but maybe better described as “Cameo for people with too much money and too few friends” — allows fans to pay hundreds or thousands or tens of thousands of dollars to hang out with their favorite D-list celebrities. Feels a little ick for the fans buying lunch dates; feels more ick for the “celebrities” selling them…? But life is short, and you do in fact get just one, so — knock yourself out, I guess. [The Cut]

One school social worker in Tampa now makes more money on Mercor — the $10-billion start-up that pays white-collar professionals to teach AI their skills — than she does helping actual families in the public school system. One wonders how much money she’ll make when Mercor’s smizing, baby-faced founders have successfully extracted every last useful insight from her brain. (Or how the families of America’s social workers will feel, when it’s AI that’s connecting them with support and housing.) [Bloomberg]

I have joked to several people, over the past few weeks, that I cared more about the look of Sprout’s first birthday than I did about my own wedding. This is not entirely a joke: There was no mood board or color scheme for my nuptials, and the baby’s birthday … had both. Anyway! I attributed this peculiar change in priorities to some neuroticism I picked up over the past 10 years: the result of aging, maybe, or of motherhood. After reading the tech reporter Samantha Cole’s account of contracting “Wedding Brain,” however, I’m blaming the much-maligned algorithm. Even as a self-professed “cool bride,” Cole writes, the maximalist party logic of WeddingTok et al got under her skin. SAME, but for a party that the guest of honor has already thoroughly forgotten. [404 Media]

Urbanism influencers are having a moment. It probably helps that housing, transportation and urban infrastructure are the stuff of, like … foundational lifestyle content. [Dwell]

“It is inconvenient to be a person, floating through the grand and impossible world, significant in your own resplendent garden of hours but insignificant as a fleck of dust in the greater arc of the universe. It is, in some ways, inconvenient to believe that your one significant life can collide meaningfully with someone else’s, someone whom you have to put the work into finding, in the outside world, where people still sometimes go to the market, reaching and reaching and reaching.” On nostalgia, “frictionmaxxing” and “the lulling ease of screens.” [New Yorker]

Related, corrective, and a good reminder: “Friction” is unevenly distributed. When we talk about things like “frictionmaxxing,” we’re typically talking about the experience of the person ordering DoorDash … not the person delivering it. [Dazed]

My big takeaway from the Times’ check-in with four early YouTubers — including Colleen Ballinger who, wonder of wonders, is on some kind of comeback tour — is that none of these people has emerged unchanged, or unscathed, from their decades in the eye of the algorithm. [New York Times]

No one loves AI slop more than a cash-strapped small-business owner. (Bonus points if they’re over 55, I suspect, though this piece doesn’t say one way or the other.) Restaurants, in particular, have embraced AI in their ads and marketing, to truly uncanny and unappetizing affect. If it’s too good/glossy to be true … I’m not ordering it. [The New York Groove]

Phones, headphones and other digital shields make it easy to avoid conversations with strangers — but small talk is actually really enriching, rarely rejected and generally less awkward than you might expect. [Techno Sapiens]

Thematically, if not literally, related: Omegle was a deeply fucked-up site that probably should not have existed. But in hindsight, it also represented some of the very best impulses (openness, discovery, connection) of the old internet. [Dirt]

The “silent scream” is purportedly the viral Gen Z gesture du jour, performed by miming an open-mouthed howl with your hands at your face (... like Munch, but way less existential). One etymologist suggests gestures have come to function as a kind of slang for a generation that favors visuals and video over everything. [The Independent]

I am loath to use the phrase “digital detox,” cringe and cliche as it is … HOWEVER: A large study of nearly 500 adults recently found that a mere two weeks of detox “effectively erased a decade of age-related cognitive decline,” esp. w/r/t mental health and attention. It sounds immediately suspect to me. (A decade? How do you figure?) At the same time, as far as detoxes go, you could do far shadier. [Washington Post]

Twitter is belatedly cracking down on its legions of online news hustlers, a ragtag band of aggregators, engagement-baiters and other assorted middlemen who make money by ripping off headlines without attribution. [Techcrunch / Links]

In the land of AI, the man with social skills is king. [New York Times]

The best free restaurant bread in America is the cranberry-walnut loaf at Philadelphia’s Parc. But you owe it to yourself and the remainder of your weekend to read the 12,000-word national odyssey that got Caitie Weaver to that conclusion. [The Atlantic]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s VINTAGE edition was this 2016 Vox essay by a writer who “eliminated dissent” from her Facebook feed. In the cold, unforgiving glare of 2026, it does read as a bit … naive.

Thank you for your patience this month as I navigated vacation, the aforementioned birthday party, multiple house guests, etc. I find myself paralyzingly behind on email and assorted sundries (a special update for paid subscribers, for instance) but I am working overtime to catch-up. This will be the week I do it (… she said to herself, with a sort of manic desperation). Or this will at least be the week I set my alarm very early and hope for the very best.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin