WHOOPS: Last week’s edition was meant for everyone, but it inadvertently only sent to paid subscribers. You can read it here. While you’re at it … maybe consider upgrading to a paid subscription? This not only keeps you in the loop through technical glitches, like the one we experienced last week, but it allows thousands of other people to keep reading for free.

To paraphrase my friend Ethan, I don’t believe in paywalls — but I do believe that people who can afford to support the work they like/value should do so. Thanks very much! On with this week’s show…

I’m writing this edition on Indie Bookstore Day, whilst my husband and daughter debate a bookstore trip, and so it feels appropriate to write about BOOKS and … why I am not presently reading them.

I find myself in something of a literary rut. “Literary” might be too grandiose a term. In fact, it is an eternal and occasionally paralyzing tug-of-war between my best, most evolved self (who reads tasteful litfic, enlightened non-fiction, that stack of toddler-rearing books on the bedside table) and my actual, unserious self (who binged all 2,800 pages of the ACOTAR series in a roughly five-day period).

Is there any compromise between these personalities? Am I doomed to swing between the two extremes forever? Surely someone has written like, a highbrow social commentary styled as a romance between a werewolf king and an elf.

All that to say: If you’ve read any good books lately, I’d love to hear about them.

If you read anything this weekend

“I had more reverence for what I was doing, which is part of the value of death. It’s funny, these ‘files’ — what are they, even? Electrons vibrating in some container. But if they can die, if we can lose them in the way that we can lose the information that makes up a person, then they live.”

A weirdly existential profile of DriveSavers, a data-recovery firm in Novato, California, that rescues family photos, book manuscripts and other irreplaceable files from damaged and hacked devices. [New Yorker]

John Mark Comer is a celebrity pastor for the burnout generation: a cool millennial dad who quotes viral Buzzfeed articles in his sermons and says that turning off your phone can bring you closer to Jesus. [The Atlantic]

Eternally enthralled by this class of services and start-ups that seeks to reconstitute, for a profit, the sense of community and social support that people once got from friends and relatives…

The latest entrant to that category is Sage Haus, a slickly branded matchmaking service that pairs well-off families with “house managers” who take on their household logistics. A house manager does your laundry, makes your shopping list and knows when you need to send birthday cards. I am personally delighted to see society assign a monetary value to all that feminized emotional labor (!). [The Atlantic]

I always told myself I’d be someone who “embraced aging” — no injections, no hair dye, no bad vibes about my neck — but I’ll admit that aging has come on a hell of a lot faster than I expected. It doesn’t help that every third woman I encounter socially is Botox-ed to a plump, youthful sheen. DO I ALSO NEED BOTOX TO EXIST IN THIS WORLD? (No. No!! At least … I don’t think.) [The Cut]

Audio consumption is hypothetically just as habit-forming as screen use, but it’s far less studied and discussed. Americans spend roughly four hours a day listening to radio, podcasts and streaming music services. [Washington Post]

My personal theory of corporate “day in the life” videos is pretty boring: I think they extend the the well-documented online fixation with other people’s routines. But hey, sure, maybe they also express some repressed desire for pre-Covid normalcy! [New York Times / Dazed]

What is the worst thing you’ve ever said or done anonymously online? It is, I am only sort of ashamed to admit, the first thing I asked myself after reading how very, very good AI has gotten at unmasking anonymous authors based on even short snippets of text. Claude Opus 4.7 needed only 150 words to determine they were written by Kelsey Piper — and writers with lesser online footprints will be next. [The Argument]

Pity the social shopping pioneers at QVC. The company filed for bankruptcy protection last week, even though its core innovation — that a charismatic host can sell anything to bored people at home — now underpins an entire economy of social media influencers. [Bloomberg]

If Bluesky was intended as some kind of return to the early days of social media, it succeeded: It’s now struggling with an age-old set of business problems, like how to make money. [Fast Company]

Further proof that prediction markets create reality, not predict it: Last week, someone made $34,000 by betting on the temperature in Paris that day … then trekking out to the temperature sensor and heating it. [Kneeling Bus]

“Time confetti,” a term coined by the writer Brigid Schulte, describes what happens when your time gets chopped into tiny, unsatisfying fragments — typically, because you’re not giving the task at hand your undivided attention. [Vox]

MAHA influencers have discovered a new cure-all, and Big Public Health does not want you to have it. (TL;DR: It’s nicotine. NICOTINE. These people are idiots.) [New York Times]

A generation of young Wikipedia editors are making pages for niche underground musicians — giving microgenres like “dariacore” and “shitgaze” the acknowledgement they didn’t get from the music press. [Pitchfork]

If you read the preceding sentence and thought “wtf is shitgaze?” — here are the relevant pages! [Dariacore, shitgaze on Wikipedia]

“Month Offline” is a month-long, in-person program that coaches participants to give up their smartphones and redirect their attention to offline projects. Participants typically switch to customized flip phones, which still have versions of apps like Uber and Google Maps, and participate in group therapy-like sessions. [The Atlantic]

Absolutely irrelevant to internet culture, but among the most interesting links I clicked this week: a technical history of the disposable diaper, from misery-inducing plastic pants to modern Huggies. [Works in Progress]

This week’s edition of Links is sponsored by Squarespace. A major downside of returning to gainful employment in an actual newsroom is that someone, somewhere has put my info back in a bunch of PR databases. Such databases promise — at least, in my understanding — to connect publicists with reporters covering relevant beats. In my experience, they’re used mostly to spam the greatest possible number of people with junk announcements related to boring, hyper-niche things. For THAT reason, I am glad that some of the aforementioned databases appear to include my personal website instead of my email address. Because when people contact me through my website, Squarespace gives me ✨options.✨ I can route those submissions to a Google spreadsheet instead of my inbox. I can set up a Google CAPTCHA or a verification email to cut down on spam. I can build a list of all the people who contact me through my site and then turn the tables by … emailing THEM. Having a website is nice, it turns out!! Use this link with the code DEWEY for a free Squarespace trial + 10% off your first purchase.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition — which most of you, admittedly, did not receive — was this extremely cool digital zine that tells a story through Stefan Chua’s reviews of 52 places.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin