Have said this before, will say this again: the coolest thing about writing a newsletter is corresponding with people I otherwise wouldn’t.

Last week, I complained about having nothing to read. Or, more specifically, I complained about having no books to read that fall in that perfect Venn-diagram intersection of “easy enough to page through at 11 p.m. when I collapse, exhausted and foam-brained, into my unmade bed” and “witty, literary or thoughtful enough that I don’t feel like the world’s most basic Booktok bitch” (... with nothing but respect and love, OF COURSE, for the internet’s Booktok bitches.)

Elizabeth Held, who writes the wonderful book newsletter What To Read If, said she thinks of this category as “books that trick you into thinking,” which — yes! Grab me with a weird premise or propulsive plot and sneak some social commentary halfway in. She shared the following recommendations, all of which I immediately requested on Libby:

Good People by Patmeena Sabit: “It’s written as an oral history/documentary so it goes fast. It’s kind of a family saga, but with a mystery at its core and has a lot to say about the immigrant experience in America.”

Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo: “a soapy book about a woman learning her long-lost father is an authoritarian ruler in Africa. There’s a great story at its core, while it engages with topics such as colonialism and colorism.”

“If you haven’t read The Favorites, I can’t recommend it enough for a slump. I’m not sure that it’s quite as serious as you’re looking for but it is a loose Wuthering Heights retelling.”

“An Academic Affair is a swoony romance about the precarious state of untenured professors.”

“All the Other Mothers Hate Me offers both a thriller and commentary on motherhood.”

Readers also sent in the following fiction recs:

Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (good luck getting off THIS Libby wait list)

Finlay Donovan Is Killing It by Elle Cosimano

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid (I have read this one, and loved it)

The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Aesthetica by Allie Rowbottom

Girl Dinner by Olivie Blake

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai

When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill

Heart the Lover by Lily King

The Compound by Aisling Rawle

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (have also read this, but loved it slightly less)

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

This is not an exhaustive list, but I think these selections best meet the “tricks-you-into-thinking” brief. I’m excited to get into them! (And if you appreciated or will use any of these recommendations, please give this post a heart — it’s a signal to me that I should get into books on occasion.)

If you read anything this weekend

Eternally fascinated by Disney adults; perhaps I should add the Disney adult book to my fast-growing to-read list. In the meantime, I will settle for this riveting profile of the Disney adults who go into debt to support their travel and merch habits. There’s something so interesting in the notion that these people are not paying for a vacation, per se — they’re paying for either membership in a hierarchical online club OR a sense of (childlike?) safety and succor they can’t find in the “real” world. [New Yorker]

TIL that Book of the Month — which I had previously pegged as a mid-2010s subscription-box start-up targeted to millennial women (and the long-suffering men who need to buy gifts for them) — is, in fact, 100 years old. And struggling mightily to find its place in the world. [Dirt]

Roughly one-third of Substack’s bestselling newsletters appear to be AI-generated. This analysis regrettably does not name names, but I will happily take your guesses! [User Mag]

Absolutely cackling over AIBible.com, which is — as its name would suggest — an AI-illustrated Bible (... that borrows very, very heavily from big-budget epic fantasy aesthetics). I don’t know where to start, I have so many questions. Why is this reading experience gamified? Why is the chatbot in the corner prompting me to ask questions “about the Bible and mental health”? Why are Adam and Eve like, unholy hot … and is there a paid version that removes the demure greenery around their AI-generated genitals?

More to the point, how many people are sincerely engaging with this sexy Bible slop, which feels SO tacky and pandering? The answer is apparently … quite a lot! Maybe it also tricks you into thinking 🤪. [AIBible.com, The Verge]

Two new-to-me noises: “food noise” describes constant, intrusive thoughts about eating, often triggered and amplified by nonstop exposure to food content on social media. “Infrasound” is noise too low for humans to truly hear, though they might still perceive it as a pressure or hum. It’s caused by datacenters, among other things — and explains why some buildings feel haunted. Noises!! They’re all around us. [Dazed, Heatmap, Scienceblog]

A sneaky mid-read CTA! You didn’t see this coming, did you? But here it is: your periodic reminder that while this newsletter may look and feel very FUN, it actually takes a lot of WORK to produce. You can support that work for a mere $7 a month, which — in this economy — is actually not a lot. You probably spend more than $7 each month on streaming services you keep forgetting to cancel.

“I find the sheer speed of the AI takeover of the web quite staggering,” said Jonáš Doležal, an AI researcher at Stanford University. “We’re witnessing, in my opinion, a major transformation of the digital landscape in a fraction of the time it took to build in the first place.” A third of new websites are AI-generated, per a new study. [404 Media]

I’m not entirely sure how to describe game designer Neal Agarwal’s latest project, Cursor Camp, except to tell you that it’s planting a flag (er, cursor?) for the still-human internet. [Neal.fun]

I think we might look back on the shooting — the averted shooting? The inadvertent shooting? — at the White House Correspondents’ dinner as a watershed moment for conspiracy thinking in America. Much has been made of the fact that the shooter was himself a “normie lib.” But there are also lots of normie lib conspiracists coming out of the woodwork for this!

Per the New York Times, more than 300,000 posts containing the word “staged” were posted to Twitter after the dinner. The logic here is — what? That Trump so desperately wanted to continue construction on a ballroom that is already being built that he false-flagged a shooting in front of 1,000 journalists? The stakes are so low. The risks are so high. It doesn’t make any conceivable sense, even for a president who loves mess and lies.

If we’re going in for nonsensical conspiracies, let’s at least make them fun. For instance: “Did a Time Traveling Superintelligent AI Try to Warn About White House Correspondents Dinner?” [The Atlantic, NYT, 404 Media]

This is your sign to adopt a whimsical, over-sharey email signature. Work life is drudgery; why not GIF it up a little? [Slate]

At elementary schools like McKinley STEAM in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, teachers are trying all kinds of hijinks to lengthen their students’ shrinking attention spans — from adding movement breaks and shortening lessons to leading five-year-olds in meditation. Meanwhile, school districts around the country are souring on YouTube, which waged a predatory, decade-long campaign to get in more classrooms. [Hechinger Report, WSJ]

Related: The writer Sophie Haigney recommends the following “program of attentional reset” for people who feel like they can’t focus: “Start with reading a book that seems ‘hard’ to you, ten or twenty pages a day. (Check in with our friend Henry James, perhaps.) … [Then] do a physical activity (practicing yoga, running, going for long walks, biking around, even doing some push-ups) … and don’t look at your phone while you’re doing it.” [The Drift]

Books are getting shorter to match readers’ attention spans. From 2012 to 2022, the average length of a New York Times bestseller dropped by more than 50 pages. [LA Times]

Reading this (deeply entertaining) profile of Lauren Sánchez Bezos — the woman who introduced Amazon’s founder to “joy, love and cosmetic dermatology” — reminded me powerfully of two inalienable truths:

There are few things more overtly political than declaring that you’re not. (Or any permutations on this theme: that you don’t like politics, follow politics, “get into” politics, etc.) Even the very wealthiest people, with the very best plastic surgeons, can’t outrun the cruel march of time. And that’s okay! There’s no shame in looking 55 at 55!! [New York Times]

In 2005, we spoke about 16,632 words to another person every day. By 2019, that number had dropped to less than 12,000 — and has likely fallen further since. “In the course of a year, at least 120,000 words we each might have once said now go unspoken.” [Wall Street Journal]

I did not engage with the Jia Tolentino/Hasan Piker thing last week, and I do not intend to engage with it now. (I have a lot of places to expend my moral outrage, and you want me to worry about Whole Foods lemons?!) But this follow-on essay by Anastasia Berg, on the struggle to live an ethical or moral life in a world that presents you with so many immoral options, is very thoughtful and very good, and — unlike the saga that inspired it — well worth your attention. [The Point]

Ask.com — née Ask Jeeves — shut down Friday after almost 30 years. “Jeeves’ spirit endures,” the company said, comically. What spirit, and where? [Mashable]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition was this Cut story about everyone getting Botox, which says a lot — ALL GOOD — about the demographics of my audience.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin