I made my first Facebook post in six years last week. This is what it said:

I should have realized the abrupt end to my lengthy hiatus would sound a KLAXON to the Facebook algorithm. Over the next two days, I (or, worse: my mother) heard from an astounding range of relations and acquaintances. Everyone had seen my Facebook post and had QUESTIONS — or comments, or comments phrased as questions — about my need for childcare.

Having not used Facebook in over half a decade, I forgot that it is in fact the last true social network left: a place where people you have known from many stages of your real, offline life accumulate like sediment. Nowhere else — on the internet or off it — could my mom’s best friend, my third cousin, my first cousin, my boss from 14 years ago and my semi-estranged neighbor converge in one place to commiserate over my babysitter woes. But here we are. Here they are. The glories of a Facebook post!

And I am woeful, to be clear. This is not a buyer’s market. As far as I can tell, there are two main populations of babysitters to be found in the local Facebook groups devoted to this purpose. First are the stay-at-home mothers of 3+ proudly unvaccinated children who live WAY out in the hinterlands of NY-23. These are, for me, a very hard no.

Then there are the multi-credentialed University at Buffalo doctoral students studying, like, Early Childhood Flourishing with a specialization in Testing Into the Best Public Schools. These women make more money per hour than I do. (And deservedly so!)

Where will this lead us? I don’t know. My Facebook posts, in both the groups and my personal feed, were kind of moves of last resort. If they don’t yield a babysitter sometime soon … I guess there are coffee shop bulletin boards??

If you read anything this weekend

This is the most interesting and provocative thing I’ve yet read about “clipping,” the emergent social media marketing tactic wherein low-paid, anonymous posters are paid to excerpt exciting moments from longer-form videos to their feeds. Such clips are, presumably, designed to drum up interest for the content they’re clipped from: podcasts, reality shows, livestreams, whatever. But as the clips eclipse their clippees in popularity — sorry, yeah, I am having fun — one naturally has to wonder why we need podcasts, TV shows or movies at all. [The Verge]

On the subject of algorithmic manipulation, people continue to perform both surprise and upset at the notion that music marketing firms pay microinfluencers to rave about their acts. My friends: The year is 2026! Nothing you see online is true. If your mother says she loves you, check she wasn’t paid too. [The Atlantic / The Guardian]

“Wine mom” operates in the same linguistic and conceptual sphere as the handy epithet “tech bro” — less a person than the shape of a person: a stereotype, a meme, a convenient foil. It’s lazy to dismiss someone on either grounds, and I say that as someone who says “tech bro” a lot. (But since I became a wine mom I suppose I had a change of heart.) [New Yorker]

Millennial dads spend more time with their kids than any generation in history — almost 3x the active time that men in the ‘60s did. But mothers still spend far more time, especially alone time, with their children. And the more stressful a childcare activity, the less likely dad is to do it. [Derek Thompson]

Early studies of children who play with AI toys suggest the gadgets hamper conversational turn-taking, blur the line between computer and friend and “encourage isolation and addiction.” Huh, weird — sounds a lot like the issues you see in adults who get too caught up with AI services. [Wired]

“Friends don’t come to your party because they’re worried about driving in the rain. Friends at New Year’s get so upset to hear your dad’s prognosis that, as the year turns, you’re the one comforting them. Friends don’t tell you the reason they stopped hanging out with you is that their kids don’t like your kid. Friends send you cards for a festival they don’t even celebrate because they don’t want you to be lonely. Friends vanish. You will not witness them have children, turn forty, be okay, out there. All AI companions are friends with no future. Kuyda created a friend who cannot age, fail to show up, disappear, die. But it is friendship’s excruciating ricketiness, its free-wheeling will, its horrible mortality, that brings it to life.” A lovely, life-affirming account of several (failed) months with an AI “friend,” who is not a friend in any way that makes a real difference. [The Walrus]

“Clout as a service” describes a class of industrious entrepreneurs who will, for a fee, tag you into their posts from the latest hot concert or getaway. To your followers, it appears you were actually there. To you, it must appear your life has no inherent worth. Truly: This level of FOMO (if FOMO it is) is kind of pathological. [Girl Online]

I found this criticism of New York Times Cooking … almost entirely unreadable. (Respectfully: This is why editors exist.) But the germ of the idea is interesting: Has cooking media become a little too practical, where it once was aspirational and ambitious? [Radicchio Salad]

Related: There is a lot (A LOT) of bad food content in our feeds. [Slate]

Openai.com was once the personal homepage of a guy named Glenn, and TikTok.com was once the “electronic scrapbook” of a married couple named Scott and Tomoko. One hopes they made bank off those domains when they sold. [Annie Rauwerda on Bluesky]

The internet was supposed to kill the travel agent. Instead, the profession’s enjoying a kind of boomlet — fed by Instagram influencers and the exigencies of the high-end market. Today, travel planning (or travel advising) is as much about curating a vibe as it is booking tickets. Which makes sense, because, again … Google exists. [Airmail]

Quince sells wine and caviar now, and they’re allegedly (ALLEGEDLY) both pretty good. [Eater]

I am once again begging everyone to read the appendix on Pew polls. This week, Pew reported that 40% of US adults get health and wellness information from influencers, which sounds … high! Alarmingly high, if you interpret “health and wellness” to mean “medicine.” But click into Pew’s questionnaire and you’ll find that the category also includes beauty and fitness. [Pew Research Center, New York Times, Wall Street Journal]

A disturbing follow-up to last month’s share about the gradual ubiquity of Botox: A booming online subculture also teaches young women how to source and self-inject botulinum toxin. [The Walrus]

“Maybe it was turning 40, or buying a house, or doing any number of the rites of middle-life passage (microdosing psychedelics, getting into jam bands, establishing a primary care physician) that have marched me inexorably toward the great parking lot of dreams. I am now, for the first time in my life, a card-carrying, dues-paying Costco member.” This is the single most entertaining piece of writing I read this week. [Taste]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition was about the Disney adults going into debt for their (Disney, obviously) vacations.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin