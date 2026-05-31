My schedule was a little messed up last weekend because we had a wedding on Saturday afternoon. I say this with love for the happy couple: Weddings are a big fucking production. We had to interview and hire a babysitter. We had to scramble our work schedules. Ultimately, I didn’t quite pull it off — I dropped last week’s edition, which always feels terrible.

I think there’s a popular school of thought that might have encouraged me to stay home. There’s this whole discourse around the primacy of your personal ease and autonomy now, even at the expense of other people. I think often of the 18-year-old software engineer who moved across the Pacific Ocean and then couldn’t be bothered to text his parents every once and a while to check in. So he built an AI agent to update them in his stead, their relationship reduced to an exchange of information.

This is not my theory of relationships. It’s the work of a lifetime, probably, to nail down precisely what is. But I’m gradually working toward the conclusion that human relationships are, at their heart, a mutual exchange of inconveniences. This is, after all, how we assign value in our society: What thing would you part with, and in what quantity, in order to have this other thing? We trade money for time, time for objects, objects for money. I pay a babysitter and call off of work: You matter at least this much to me!

It’s why AI relationships have no real value, despite their relational shape. And why AI feels so cheap and reductive when it’s brought into our personal communications.

Life demands big productions sometimes. It demands scramble. It demands fuss!!! So while I’m genuinely sorry for dropping last week’s edition … that dropped edition is, in fact, a sign of my love.

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If you read anything this weekend

I’m writing today’s newsletter from my attic on a Saturday afternoon, which has given me a pristine perch from which to spy on the neighbor’s yard sale two doors over. Based on the roaring trade they’re doing over there, I’m pretty sure analog media really is back. Like — a steady stream of tattooed, baggy-pantsed youths have traipsed by to rifle through boxes of ancient cassettes.

What’s the appeal of these cassettes? I’ve read that it’s a reaction against algorithmic culture and the hegemony of streaming. This breezy little history offers a second and — on reflection! — far more obvious explanation, which is that your choice in audio hardware is a good way to communicate your identity, rather like tattoos and baggy jeans.

This isn’t a terribly profound insight, I know, but once I had it I felt it explained a number of trends I’ve been scratching my head at this week: cyberdecks, AI-enabled-but-screen-free children’s toys, the algorithmic travesty of “mom aesthetics.” They make more sense as signals (of taste, class, values, status — what have you) than they do as substance. [objects of, The Cut, The Atlantic, NYT]

You know who ARE substantive, though? The Amish. I am continuously fascinated with Amish thinking about technology, which is more variable and nuanced than one would assume. (And by “one” I obviously mean “me,” because who knows — you may be free of such assumptions.)

As I understand it, different Amish communities evaluate each new technology based on its potential upsides and harms; they then decide to reject it, adopt it or adopt it with safeguards. This is how you end up with apparently contradictory positions like “cars bad” (because greater mobility allows people to drift away from their communities) but “AI good” (because it can help small, family-owned businesses compete). [New York]

I have only ever heard the word “looksmaxxing” in the context of young and insecure men, but of course a movement founded on the fear of being ugly is also wildly popular with middle-aged women. Some of these women are massaging their skulls and clucking their tongues for their own benefit. Others are doing it on behalf of their very (VERY) young children. This author takes an expansive, empathetic view (it’s really society’s fault, she suggests, for “prizing attractiveness above all else”), but … if anyone I know gets into this shit, I’m calling CPS. [The Dispatch]

This could just as well be titled “Everlane and the death of the good millennial lifestyle,” for surely that has passed on too: Between inflation and the white-collar jobspocalypse, my generation’s overall prospects look a bit dimmer than they used to. [New Yorker]

I know, I know: AI music bad. But can I admit that I think some of these text message songs are funny, at least in the privacy of my own Substack?? One music analyst told Rolling Stone that she expects this flourishing genre, powered by tools like Suno and Mureka, to usher in a new “consumer creator” era in which people consume slightly less online content in order to create and post more of their own. It’s slop, yes, but I don’t know — I can’t hate anything that makes the post-social web a little more social. [Rolling Stone]

This anonymous survey of 2010s bloggers is how I learned that Gabrielle Moss — a blogger I loved in the 2010s! — is back with a new blog. Both its title and her narration of these results suggest that we have different recollections of that period, however. The pay and online harassment were pretty bad, sure. But remember feeling hopeful about the future of media?? [The Worst Years Of Our Lives: The 2000s]

Can’t immediately fathom a lower-stakes conceit for a piece of stunt journalism — imagine, a week without weather apps — but I am pleased that this writer’s meteorological deprivation introduced me to the concept of “wet bias” (… wherein forecasts systematically exaggerate the risk of precipitation). Apparently most people would rather expect the worst and have better weather, even if the chance of rain is like, 5%, than be told it’s going to be nice outside and then be disappointed. Tells you something about human nature, that. [The Guardian]

What is it about our particular moment that makes “liminal horror” so resonant — this genre centered on slightly uncanny, slightly off, but otherwise ordinary spaces? I’m so intrigued by this question that I might actually watch (by which I mean, listen to with my hands over my eyes) the new horror movie Backrooms, which was born on 4chan and directed by a 20-year-old YouTuber. [AV Club, The Verge]

There’s nothing more deadly to a cool slang word than an NYT Styles write-up; if you read about a word in the Times, you’re too late. It’s over. Still, I learned from this piece that “mog” evolved from “AMOG,” which stands for “alpha male of the group” and has its origins in early 2000s pick-up artist culture. [New York Times]

Last, and resoundingly least: Clicking these links (link one; link two) will not make you smarter or better informed. But sometimes we do things for the pure love of the deranged right-wing rabbit hole. (Here’s some more background on Florida gubernatorial candidates James Fishback’s wedding and the Democrats’ new posting strategy, if you’re interested.) [X, The Bulwark, Slate]

This week’s edition of Links is sponsored by Squarespace. I’ve never talked about this here, I don’t think, but I’m on the board of my neighborhood community association. A couple weeks ago we had a meeting to talk about migrating our membership portal from Wild Apricot to Give Butter (why do all these distinctly inedible services have foods in their names?) and our website from Wild Apricot to Squarespace. “Doesn’t Squarespace also have a membership platform?” I asked, like the good corporate shill I am. And in fact, they do: Squarespace lets you sell members-only content, including classes and newsletters, right from your regular website plan! This was not, alas, a fit for the community association. (We are more in the business of 311 work requests, and less in the business of online workshops.) But perhaps YOU would value an all-in-one membership solution that lets you publish, promote and monetize premium content in one convenient spot. Squarespace gives you lots of options for customizing your experience, from choosing your own preferred payment processor to designing bespoke bundles and membership tiers. Plus it includes tools like email campaigns and social media integrations to help you promote your work to prospective members. Use this link with the code DEWEY for a free Squarespace trial + 10% off your first purchase.

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from our last edition concerned the “sad wives” of AI.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin