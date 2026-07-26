I only ever “upgrade” my cellphone under exigent circumstances. I dropped it in oatmeal; I tripped in the street; a man with a knife gestured for my bag. This week’s telephonic casualty was a new one, but no less inconvenient: Sprout grabbed my phone, dropped it on the hard ground … and the screen just wouldn’t turn on again.

The guys at the Verizon store were nice enough, if very young and transparently annoyed that I sneaked in just before they closed. Mostly, they seemed determined to get me to buy a device protection plan for my phone. They would not let the matter go, and they worked as a team, so that every time I thought I’d said the final word on the matter the other one would swoop in with some new entreaty. “This will replace your phone,” the younger and pushier of the two intoned, “even if you hurl it into Lake Erie.”

In truth, I was susceptible to their pitch. My phones do tend to meet untimely ends. Last time I “upgraded” (after the mugging, 2023), I cracked my phone’s screen the very next day (drop from a table, if I recall correctly).

But while I might’ve paid for insurance up front, had they offered that option, I have a long-held and embarrassing secret that precludes me from purchasing anything that might add to the monthly bill. Namely: I, a 37-year-old woman with a house and a car and a phone-dropping child of my own … am still on my parents’ cellphone plan, and have been since I was a teenager.

There is no reason for this arrangement any more. At one point, it did make sense: My mom got a good discount on the family plan through work, and adding lines was inexpensive. But my mom has since retired, and I have since grown up, and inertia alone keeps me on the plan. By mutual and unspoken agreement, we do not acknowledge that my parents still pay my phone bill, and I do not do anything that could cause that phone bill to go up. To raise the bill would also raise the possibility that I might finally and belatedly be evicted.

I came up with other excuses for the Verizon guys at first. Oh, I’ll think about it and get back to you. Oh, I’m really trying to cut back. Etc, etc. But they were relentless, in their fresh-faced, polo-clad way; I wondered if the protection plans were sold on commission. “Everyone gets the protection plan,” the pushy one assured me. I could feel my secret rising closer to the surface.

“LISTEN,” I said. “This is embarrassing. I’m about to embarrass myself. But you guys are really hustling here, and I want to save you the effort.”

I went on to explain the situation in very broad terms: grown woman, parents’ phone plan … you know the drill. There was a beat of silence in the Verizon store when I finished.

Then: “That’s not embarrassing,” one of them offered, weakly. “Yeah, yeah,” said the other. “Not embarrassing at all.”

Warming to their theme, they grew more exuberant: “Damn, I wish my parents still paid my cellphone bill!” “Yeah, I’m jealous! That’s awesome!”

Thoroughly mortified, at this point, I meekly accepted the brand-new phone they pressed into my hands. I just had to pay taxes and an activation fee; I proffered a credit card (my own credit card) for that. Would I like to buy a case or screen protector today, they asked. Since my parents’ new phone was unprotected?

“Thanks,” I said, resolving to switch to Jason’s plan that very night. “I think I’ll take my chances.”

If you read anything this weekend

➤ Some early signs of what the aesthetic resistance to AI will look and feel like, via the “folk school” resurgence and restaurant industry: hand-lettered signage, hand-pieced quilts and lots of vintage tchockes. [Eater, New York Times]

➤ Fybe, a new (and confoundingly named?) online crafts marketplace launching this week, will prohibit the drop-shipping and AI-generated content that have lately ruined Etsy. [Wired]

➤ We all naturally engage in “egocentric processing” — the tendency to interpret the world through our personal experience. But social media may exacerbate that tendency, giving us things like the “bean soup” problem. [CNN, Inside Hook]

➤ The story of Claire Stapleton — an early Google employee who spent her career crafting the company’s public image, before growing disillusioned and walking out — is also the story of the tech backlash, made very witty and personal. [New Yorker]

➤ In addition to the usual suspects — Instagram algorithms, fillers, face lifts, etc. — Hollywood stars may increasingly look the same because of a new reliance on virtual casting sessions. [Hollywood Reporter]

➤ Tech bros love Foundation or Lord of the Rings, but in the way of little kids: They like the battle sequences and the flashy spaceships, and the moral and political messaging goes right over their heads. [Aeon]

➤ AI companies are built on the premise that people want more of everything — more drafts, more verbiage — but the past 15ish years have actually shown us that infinite choice is both unpleasant and overwhelming. [Westenberg]

➤ I was not at all surprised to learn that the CEOs of Kalshi and Polymarket are engaged in some kind of bitter blood feud. We can only hope they succeed in destroying each other. [New York Times]

➤ “Antiwoke” influencers tried — and failed — to tank Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which kept doing numbers this week. Their failure might relate to both the dour, killjoy irrelevance of their political project … and to Twitter’s decline as a shared cultural space. [Garbage Day]

➤ One “surprisingly undisciplined trick” for scrolling less: don’t try to practice discipline or mindfulness; just get obsessed with/lost in something else, instead. [Vox]

In case you missed it

The most-clicked link from last week’s edition was this New Yorker profile of a family that has intimately — heartbreakingly? — embraced artificial intelligence.

Below the jump, ~friends of Links~ can find unlocked articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Vox and The Verge.

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin