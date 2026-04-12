Hi friends. Links is on a much-needed spring break this week. And while I can’t literally pack you into my overfull suitcase, I thought we might go on our own little trip through TIME and SPACE.

The following links (and their brisk, chirpy descriptions — WOW I must have had a lot of energy) are all sourced directly from Links editions that published this week in 2016. I culled out the link rot, which was … moderately less extensive? … than you might expect. And I shed a tear for the many Links-favorite sites that have since passed on. (Motherboard! Pacific Standard! Gawker and The Awl! Buzzfeed, as it used to be, before its zombie AI pivot.)

Shout out to those of you who’ve been here all along ... this continues to be quite a ride.

A grab bag of fine vintage links

1. What your Facebook looks like when you purge dissenters. Betsy Aimee decided to cut all her cross-cutting friends from her Facebook recently. The experience was so bizarre that she promptly added them back to News Feed.

2. Who cares if teenage girls want attention? Everybody does!! Humility’s not exactly huge on social media. For some odd reason, however, we treat the trait as deviant among teenage girls ... forgetting, for a minute, that we all want to be heard.

3. One sincere argument for #banningmen: Online communities are seriously nice in their absence. No offense to my dude readers, but y’all suck the air out of a (chat) room. Which explains why there’s been a sudden surge of lady Slack chats and Facebook groups.

4. The Internet's most epic war never technically took place. Or it did — but only in virtual space. "The Great EVE War" involved 50,000 players over a period of almost two years. And to the war's participants, the whole thing felt weirdly real.



5. A talent agency for Internet-famous dogs. The shocking fact is not that this thing exists, but that no one has yet offered Dory a job. [Editor’s note: RIP Dory.]



6. Vic Berger's a satirist for the Internet age. He's a video editor who splices found footage into bizarre political commentaries. He knows he can't compete with reality — that's approaching satire, as it is. So he just tries to find the absurd and telling in otherwise typical moments.

7. Maybe it's NOT actually that funny to autotune the news. Viral videos that "songify" serious witness statements exploit people of color for YouTube views. Think of that the next time you watch Kimmy Schmidt, complete with her catchy, news-inspired theme. It's not v. “strong” or “miraculous” to turn suffering into a meme...!

8. The Web I want is honestly no Web at all. But barring that, I dig The Guardian's big anti-harassment call. It's launched a new series studying online conversation and abuse. The cool thing is the project will change the paper's comments, too.

9. Facebook is fighting fake news, but it can never really win. A year after the site launched new anti-hoax tools, sites like Empire News still smuggle stuff in. Facebook says hoax-story engagement is down, but the average fake gets 1300 likes and shares. What can we say, really, besides reader beware?



10. How YouTubers really make their millions. It's not all sponsorships and preroll ads: Performers like Zoella earn tens of thousands of dollars selling products to adoring (+ often underage) fans.

I’ll be back next week! Warmest virtual regards,

Caitlin