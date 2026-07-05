I am writing this newsletter from the strangest place I have ever been. It’s so strange, in fact, that after two glasses of screw-top wine I’m still struggling to describe it.

Let me tell you that it’s a temple, to start. Or it was a temple, for a hundred years. Then some investor came in and spent $10 million converting it to Airbnb units.

But not just Airbnbs, oh no — also, a “scientific research center.” A scientific research center purportedly investigating the possibility of growing greens on Mars.

Space lettuce.

A real message I got upon booking this Airbnb. Could’ve and probably should’ve backed out then, but I REALLY NEEDED this little work retreat.

I try to fact-check this, after wrestling with the Wi-fi, but I don’t find very much. I search “Vitamin Greens + NASA” and “NASA Deep Space Food Challenge” and “what does it mean connected no internet.” I search “Temple Beth El renovation” and “Temple Beth El Buffalo haunted?”

It seems haunted, or trying to be. There are clearly other people here, but I only hear them: a rhythmic thudding against the ceiling, a rustling noise in the sanctuary when I walk in to use the Keurig. They have a row of dehumidifiers running full-blast in the hall — a steady, murmurous, non-sound sound. I fear it will lure me into sleep and I’ll wake up somewhere else. (Quite possibly Mars.)

Anyway. ANYWAY. No more distractions. I booked this weird room to write. I took off work, stamped a kiss on Sprout’s chubby cheek and checked into Beth El for three nights. I’ve never done anything like this before, and it feels … extravagant. Loaded with potential and anxiety and invisible, ungrammatical plant scientists.

But I wanted to set some real time aside to work on this newsletter. Not just the weekend link round-ups, but larger essays and projects and perks for paid supporters.

For months, I’ve been trying to claw out time for these things, and it just hasn’t happened. If I work harder and faster, I’ve long believed — if I wake up earlier and stay up later — then surely I can muscle all these pieces into place. I’ll manage two jobs and a new family with something approaching skill and ease and grace. But despite the early mornings and late nights, ease and grace have not transpired. Mostly I am just frazzled. And often, very tired.

So: I want to pause and be upfront with you about WHAT I’m doing with Links and HOW Links is doing, especially in light of all the changes we’ve had around here. Frankly, it takes a lot of upheaval to force a woman from her home and into the lair of space lettuces.

So today, I’m sharing three major updates:

An uncomfortably candid rundown on the state of Links (... including specific $$ stuff, you nosy bastards) A survey that will help me fine tune Links’ content, pacing and paid supporter program An up-to-date overview of existing perks

… plus general musings on the current state of “creator journalism” and its sustainability as a business model.

These updates are behind a paywall because I reserve the right to charge admission to any airing of my personal neuroses. There’s a less glib reason for the paywall, too: As you’ll read below, I’m working out whether readers value Links enough to make my current level of investment in the newsletter sustainable.

If you read Links every week … if you would miss the newsletter, if it ended … if you’ve thought about becoming a paid supporter before, but never got around to it … now really and truly is a good time to upgrade your subscription.

1. The state of Links

Every week when I log into Substack, I’m greeted by this chart: