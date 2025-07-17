Links is publishing on an altered schedule while I’m out on maternity leave. This essay on the attention economy, subjective time and early parenting is part of an intimate limited-run series for paid supporters, who generously made this time off possible for me.

Thank you, sincerely, to all the folks who subscribed in advance of my leave and over the past year. I lamentably do not have a trust fund, a loaded spouse or a conventional 9-to-5 media job that covers things like paid time off and health insurance, so — your subscription directly supports both my time with my newborn and the existence/sustainability of the whole Links operation. I’m already cooking up new ideas and features for after the break. (Paid subscribers can find some details at the bottom of this message!!!) If you’d like to see that work make it out into the world, please consider upgrading your subscription. <3

Last week I finally finished How To Do Nothing, the 2019 slow-living manifesto by artist and activist Jenny Odell. Most people on this beat probably read it years ago, when questions about the cost of the attention economy still felt novel and transgressive. I felt no sense of urgency, though — urgent, adj.: “requiring immediate attention” — until Sprout arrived a few months ago and time started moving in a very strange fashion. I wanted to slow time down, if I could. I wanted to inhabit it. “None of us know how much time we have,” the psychology researcher Cindy Lustig told an interviewer last year. “But, interestingly, we do actually have a lot of control over how we experience that time,” according to how and where we direct our attention.

I’m intrigued by Lustig’s research on perception of time, time being something I now perceive quite a lot. You notice time more when you have a baby — it becomes manifest, visible. This is in part because you have less time than you once did, all your eating and bathing and email-checking now crammed into the day’s crevices. You quite literally count the minutes and hours of each day, the better to predict when your kid needs to nap again.

But despite your accounting, despite your schedules and apps, the time goes by terrifyingly fast. A 2021 study in the journal Time and Time Perception demonstrated that parents’ subjective experience of time is much quicker than that of non-parents. “I recently heard someone say that having a baby is like experiencing nostalgia in the present moment,” the writer

wrote

, and I identified viscerally with that. In truth, I knew the pang of time’s acceleration even before my daughter, a consequence of both aging and existing in a culture that glorifies busyness and novelty. Research shows that “subjective time” — our lived experience of how fast time

—

, only leveling out around age 60 or so. And we have so many new and intensifying demands on our time, from the grind of always-on, remote work to the exigency of a hellish news cycle.

feels

But Sprout gave me a reason to want to slow down. To log off. To step back. In the fragile, sleepless, early weeks after she was born, I lost a lot of foggy hours scrolling Instagram. The algorithm pegged me, rightly, as a desperate new mom; it fed me endless, looping videos on “maximizing” my infant’s short alert periods and “hacking” my post-partum schedule.

I knew these influencers, though noxious, were just like me. They also suffered from the fear that their time with their baby was too short, too quick. They felt subjective time speeding up and wanted to hold onto it.

But their way is not the way, I don’t think — you can’t out-optimize mortality. And so one day, I decided to get off Instagram and belatedly read How To Do Nothing.