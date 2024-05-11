[PAID VERSION] #702: Fake friends, cloned voices and reckless scams
Plus a dispatch from the Death Cab/Postal Service tour, where most people nailed concert phone etiquette
Last weekend Jason and I trekked to Toronto for the Death Cab/Postal Service tour, a 32-city nostalgia trip for elder millennials who once crushed on Seth Cohen and burned mix CDs with titles taken from Bright Eyes songs.
No one in the half-filled, 20,000-seat stadium looked much younger than 30 or older than 48. To find the entrance to the Scotiabank A…
