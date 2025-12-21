Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3d

Thanks for these. The one about kids needing a peer-based space was especially insightful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Aris G.'s avatar
Aris G.
2d

Happy everything to you and the family! Good luck with the new gig next year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Dewey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture