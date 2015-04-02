In case you had a really fun, chill day and are craving an exercise in frustration, Reddit has brought you the headache of our times: It's called THE BUTTON. The button is a silly game with a simple premise: there's half a million players, a 60-second clock, and a button you can only click once. Every time someone clicks the button, the clock restarts. The object is to get through the full minute countdown. Heh. It's a thing of perfect trolling or an utter work of art.



1. How virtual reality could fix America's policing. A company called VirTra is peddling a virtual reality system that helps police decide when, and whether, to shoot. It also tests their unconscious biases -- which, needless to say, could be huge.



2. A day spent with a team of professional gamers ... confirms every stereotype of their kind! They wake up late, they eat bad takeout, they don't go outside. But they do make lots of money, and their house is really nice.



3. Honest LinkedIn recommendations. I imagine mine would go something like this: "Caitlin writes an occasionally entertaining newsletter, but she eats at her desk and blows her nose a lot annnnnd her Twitter jokes are painfully hit-or-miss."

Pocketable: If you do not yet watch Orphan Black/fawn over Tatiana Maslany's every move, here's a lil profile to make sure you do. (4498 words/18 minutes)



Postscripts: Coloring books for adults. Gourmet kitchens for kids. Gluten-free art and an ode to Tim Horton's, the most glutinous place there is. (<3 <3) How Jelly Belly makes flavors. How Facebook knows your friends. Ancestry.com tests DNA and phones see everywhere you've ever been. The problem with Yelp; the relaunch of Ello; the forced nostalgia of One Day. Last but not least: Left-handed people are people too, k?!



