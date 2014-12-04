Feeling stressed? Tired? Inexplicably cranky? The problem may be more closer than you think: Per a new study out of Canada, the more you check your email, the more stressed out you'll be. (The lesson to be taken from this, of course, is to ONLY check your inbox to get this newsletter.) Without further ado, let's head to the links!



1. Facebook could stop viral hoaxes -- it just doesn't want to. The social network already uses high-powered machine-learning technology in its News Feed, and those algorithms could weed out fake shenanigans, too. The *problem* is that Facebook just really wants you to share things ... and people love to share things that aren't true.



2. The big problem with #CrimingWhileWhite? This isn't about white people! Geeze! I wrote something about the viral reaction to yesterday's Eric Garner grand jury decision and so has Kara Brown at Jezebel, who I'll defer to here: "For people who consider themselves allies with any oppressed group, I imagine there is a certain feeling of confusion and helplessness. These people I'm sure just wanted to help in some way ... [But] if you want to be about the cause, be about the cause. Talking about all the ways you personally aren't hurt by the cause is helping nobody and smacks of narcissism."



3. I would absolutely quit my job for this. Noooo offense to my employer, of course, but Instagramming food for a living is definitely cooler than whatever I/you do.



This man can do yoga moves on a motorcycle I cannot even do on a yoga mat. Pocketable: How Facebook plans to ~conquer the world.~ (6416 words/26 minutes)



Postscripts: Sriracha beer. Weed wine. Poems updated for the Internet age. The year's (a) 25 best Tumblrs and (b) 37 cutest animal babies. The science of hugging. The history of drunkenness. Why we call each other "babe." The year's best word is not a word! (That sound you hear is <3 break.)



