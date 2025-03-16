Hi, hello!, and happy weekend, you beautiful souls. I can’t thank y’all enough for your response to Thursday’s post. In case you missed it, I’m actually and no-longer-secretly on the teetering brink of maternity leave: Jason and I are expecting at the end of March. Links will publish on a modified schedule while we learn how to care for a tiny human. You can read more about our tortured journey to this point on Elle and in Thursday’s edition.

If you read anything this weekend

“Inside Elon Musk’s ‘Digital Coup,’” by Makena Kelly et al. for Wired. There are nine bylines and two additional reporting credits on this investigative tour de force from Wired, which I … don’t think I’ve ever seen before! Based on interviews with more than 150 people, it synthesizes all of the magazine’s DOGE reporting from the past two months into one comprehensive and compulsively readable feature.

Some of the details here are just incredible: Elon Musk had his gaming rig installed in a government office building, for instance. DOGE staffers living at SpaceX’s DC headquarters trashed a men’s bathroom with chewed gum and Zyn. These entitled man-children then gained unfettered access to the personal and sensitive information of millions of Americans. The silver lining, such as one exists, is that all this has taken a real toll on Musk: Witness the naked desperation of his White House Tesla shtick.

“How Generative A.I. Complements the MAGA Style,” by Dan Brooks for The New York Times. Brooks goes deep on the viral Trump/Gaza video — which I’ve been trying to forget, with little success — and finds in it the purest expression of MAGA’s evolving internet aesthetic. It’s a visual, discursive and political style that blurs the lines between reality and irony in a way that keeps the speaker’s true meaning ambiguous … and allows him or her to get away with almost anything, because they can always just deny they meant it. This should sound pretty familiar: It’s also the dominant mode of 4chan. Further proof that the internet’s darkest corners have somehow conquered our politics.

Three reads on art in the age of deception. None of these pieces quite met my arbitrary internal threshold for if-you-read-anything links on their own, but together they work almost like assigned reading for an introductory art and ethics class. (Complimentary; I loved school.) The first, by Kelley Engelbrecht for Chicago, recounts the creation of two pretty punk rock tools that help artists defy AI scrapers. The second, by Kelly Grovier for the BBC, unspools the older, time-honored methods of predigital art forgers. And the third, a profile of Kazuo Ishiguro by Alex Clark in The Guardian, includes some fascinating reflections on the ethics of creating art and telling stories at a time when many people/politicians are putting those skills to antisocial use. Please be prepared to discuss in class! Thank you.

“The Cult of Baby Tech,” by Kelli María Korducki for Business Insider. Relevant to my personal interests these days, SURE, but also interesting in a more general regard: No other realm of consumer technology has more effectively capitalized on routine human anxieties … or more convincingly sold surveillance as a solution.

