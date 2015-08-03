This is why Americans can't have nice things. Be sure to read to the last paragraph, ya jerks.



1. The rise and fall of Google+. (Ha! Kidding. There was no rise.) How a behemoth took on the smaller, younger Facebook and utterly failed -- much to no one's surprise.



2. In search of some actual "sharing" in the so-called "sharing economy." A wave of free bookstores, tool libraries and non-profit car-shares are trying to do what Uber et al never did: Put the shared, public good above the quest for corporate profits.



3. This conceptual Facebook satire may be a bit over my head? But er it's p. fascinating to click through, nonetheless.

Pocketable: Co-living is the new co-working, you guys. (4563 words/18 minutes)



Postscripts: How to pronounce common file extensions and how exactly new words spread. Glad to see the new Gawker isn't quite as nice as they said. What controversy looks like on Twitter. ​What it's like to work in VR porn. A view of Google Street View from before we all were born. How to succeed in crowdfunding: Be somebody else! How to succeed in high-end dating: Flaunt your stupid, unseemly wealth! Finally, today in things the New York Times is ON: GIFs, resting bitch face, farms.



