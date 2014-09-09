Facts: The new Apple is bigger than the old Apple. The new Apple is fresh and oddly shiny. The new Apple comes in colors, like gold. AND, most importantly, ALL the Apples make good pie. (I hate iPhone release day.) Onward!



1. Reading isn't what it used to be. OR IS IT? There's an entire academic cottage industry devoted to studying how we read on different platforms, how much we understand, and which are the benefits/drawbacks of each. The truth: We don't entirely understand how the Internet has changed reading, and whether the net results are good or bad. But the possibility still makes us nervous. Sometimes unreasonably so.



2. What is big data, exactly? (Besides, you know, a buzzphrase you're kind of sick of hearing about.) Berkeley's School of Information polled 40 "thought leaders" -- ranging from Google's chief economist to the founder of a fashion app -- and ended up with these results.



3. New York's hottest real estate is online-only. You can now buy domain names with the .nyc URL. The possibilities are endless!! (And expensive.)



Is this dog for real?



Pocketable: Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a spreadsheet. (3685 words/15 minutes) (... BONUS Fiddler on the Roof link, in case that's now stuck in your head.)



Postscripts: Swimming puppies. Tamagotchis. Judge Judy's nudes. Size matters but hate speech doesn't. #WhyIStayed. #WhyILeft. Why Reddit banned The Fappening and why Reddit kinda sucks. Today, in short histories: hold music, PlayStation, pumpkin spice and the (politically polarizing!) midi-skirt. PSA: A bottle of wine a day is good for you! According to this guy, anyway.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.