WHEW: 5:00 guys, and we're still here. It was kind of iffy for a hot second, there! First United Airlines' computers stopped working, followed by the ones at the Wall Street Journal and the New York Stock Exchange. Then it comes out that Seattle's 911 system was ALSO briefly acting strange. This is either an incredible series of coincidences, or the delayed arrival of Y2K. Better late than never, as they say...



1. What would the Internet look like if Reddit *actually* shut down? It's the world's 35th largest Web site and a traffic colossus, the lens through which we focus the Internet's attention. And yet, the online ecosystem would adjust, even if Reddit was suspended.



2. An ode to the lost era of digital music piracy. Streaming has made us all legit, which is arguably a p. good thing. But what about those old, Napster-era sensations of surprise and discovery?



3. Welcome to the age of the post-meme. They are not clever, they are not funny, and they're made by suburban moms, probably.



Take the training wheels off and I'll be impressed



Pocketable: Inside the fight against Silicon Valley's much-discussed race problem. (3176 words/13 minutes)



Postscripts: #Pizzacrimes. #Donutgate. Birchbox, but for ... weed. Why mods shut down r/IAmA and how we talk about tech & ladies. Here's how you "browse" the Internet when you're country doesn't have it. Here's a game plan for confusing the Olds, if you're not already in the habit. John Green needs to chill re: his teenage critics; everyone needs to stop freebooting. Deep dream memeing, however? That's okay by me.



