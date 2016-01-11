Before there was Gmail, before there was Outlook, there was davidbowie dot com. Diehard fans could sign up for branded email accounts and all the Bowie footage they could binge themselves on. Alas, this was the late '90s, so binging was pretty limited. But now it seems worth that $19.95 a month, just to say you were there for it!



1. How the hybrid command line got cool again. (Dunno what a "hybrid command line" is? Stay-tuned, my uncool friend!) In short, it's an interface controlled by text you type in, rather than buttons or icons. And if you use Slack or Peach, the ~cool new networks~, it's an interface you rely on.



2. I'd nominate "LinkedIn captions" for meme of 2015. It's stupidly simple, it always works -- it's brilliant, basically. But the guy who launched a million LinkedIn memes is markedly less sure. In his 15 minutes, he sees evidence of a news industry unmoored.



3. How to sell a subreddit. In most cases, you can't. But there's a price for everything -- including this bizarre ASMR giant.



watch leo's face ... wait for it... COOTIES



Postscripts: Real friends. Fake friends. 48 hours in VR. The grimmest hashtag and the dumbest emotional support animal. Not sure this "brand" is working. Then again, none really are! This writer escaped the Internet's rage, but she didn't get very far. Today in scores: threat; Tinder; PSAT (... minus the memes.) The last thing we need imho is an app for friend-tracking. Are sugar gliders the new heavyweights for viral species of 2016? Too early to say, but a girl can dream.



