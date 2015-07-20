Repeat but necessary PSA: Very little you do on the Internet ever really goes away. If you delete your profile on a sleazy cheating site, someone keeps your name and details for marketing. If you nuke a blog post written in bad taste, discontents will screengrab it (... among other things.) The lesson you should take from all this: NEVER TWEET. Or blog. Or anything, really. The Internet's one big Venus fly trap, waiting to gobble you up completely.



1. Is there really any difference between stealing and art? Internet culture is remix culture: "reappropriating" and "decontextualizing" play a p. important part. And yet, something still grates about Richard Price, the Instagram-stealing "artist" who comes off as some hybrid of troll, genius and joke. In the words of one unamused victim, he "thinks a hashtag is something you smoke."



2. Can an app heal a broken heart? Several certainly will try! An entire industry has sprung up, in fact, to protect you from the online traces of people you used to like.



3. How Degrassi "got" the teen Internet before anyone else did. Step aside plz, Lena Dunham: The voice of MY generation is the Canadian soap opera that put FaceRange and Oomfchat on the grid.



Not sure how I came across this but it's definitely my new favorite GIF



Pocketable: Meet the man who flies around the world for free. After that, join a mileage hobby forum, feel overwhelmed, and weep. (5959 words/24 minutes)



Postscripts: The best thing on YouTube. Reddit in a box. GIFs are a career now, and that kinda rocks. The four kinds of drunks and the worst kind of ads. Uh, texting while operating seems REALLY bad. What's a computer? What's a webcam? Reddit as feminist paradise. (BAM.) How people with disabilities use the Internet. Why YouTube isn't training ground for movie stars yet. Today, in things that fail to surprise: sexist men are literal losers and Google confirms your stereotypes.



