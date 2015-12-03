The following is a list of things Facebook knows about me that I've never explicitly told it:

I don't live near my family. I far prefer Pinterest. I believe in very [redacted] politics. I wanna move to the country and start a small farm. I'm secretly Jewish. (Jk, Facebook got that one wrong.)

1. How prayer-shaming looks to the Bible belt. The past 24 hours have seen a rash of what some have called "prayer-shaming": a viral outcry against people who offered "prayers" in the wake of the San Bernardino shooting. This essay comes from the perspective of the prayerful crowd, and it's frankly fascinating. This is arguably a time when we should all come together; instead, we're alienating.



2. This Facebook rant took down a government. (Note: Not a reason to Facebook-rant more.) A 53-year-old woman made a jokey event invite about Guatemala's vice president -- and got a hell of a lot more than she bargained for.



3. The poetry of the perfect database. I will never not share a new Paul Ford essay.

I'll never let go Jack, I'll never let ......... oops (link)



Pocketable: Living in the afterglow of Internet fame. (3879 words/16 minutes)



Postscripts: Pickle cat. Bread face. Oldweb.today. Today, in robot lessons: saying "no" and Atari. I like what these colors stand for but they're still ugly, Pantone. If you need this dating site you're maybeee gonna die alone. President Obama's reading list. Spotify's top new artists. The question isn't who IS Linda Glocke, but whether she'll ever destroy ISIS. Why big brands are invading podcasts: $$, basically! (This also explains the Zuck Initiative, incidentally. ;)



See ya tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



