I don’t particularly like social media. That’s a long-time open secret. I’ve been paid to write about the internet on and off for 10 years, and I enjoy that, but I derive little real pleasure from personally existing on the internet. I tweet because it’s expected; I Instagram because I’m bored. And while I’ve joined many online “communities” in order to write about them, I have not myself felt a real sense of belonging in any such group since … Livejournal, circa 2007. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That changed during my recent hiatus. (Thanks, by the way, for waiting it out.) In the days after Dory died, I flailed around looking for some kind of comfort: chocolate, Xanax, a “pet grief hotline” manned by very pitiable veterinary students.

Then, in the more desperate throes of my Googling, I found a Facebook group for people whose dogs had died, nominally administered by the American Kennel Club. I have not yet seen evidence that they moderate or participate in the group … but I have seen many, many paintings of a mournful Jesus cradling different breeds of dog. (Further Googling determined these are the works of one artist, a very prolific man named Shawn!)

Now, for at least 30 minutes each day, I comment and post in this sad little group. I tell strangers their dogs lived long, happy lives. I send “thoughts” and “good vibes” and “warm wishes.”

Not so long ago, I asked Dr. Casey Feisler, a scholar who studies online fandoms, why women in Peloton Facebook groups — who presumably joined for workout tips or instructor gossip — often end up spilling their guts about their marriages or children. Easy, she said: Humans bond when they share things in common. And a shared affinity for a pricey workout program (or a sports team, or a dog) is, under the right circumstances and on the right platform, pretty damn powerful.

I wish my shared affinity had proved slightly less tragic, if we’re being honest. But I’m grateful to understand all the fuss. Hoping you all find your online homes, if you haven’t already — and, for my American friends, have a hell of a Hot Vax Memorial Day weekend.

P.S. Many of you sent beautiful notes in response to my last email. Thank you, sincerely. I read and appreciated all of them.

Share Links I Would Gchat You If We Were Friends

If you read anything this weekend

Postscripts

The internet of challah. The influencers of Costco. I still think NFTs are an elaborate joke. The world is never running out of digital storage. You should buy the second cheapest wine, actually. An online community that went TOO far. “The last thing Adrian wants to do is party.”

HGTV is multiplying, and I have no complaints. QAnon is disappearing, and, well — same. Turning off the “likes” is a good idea. The memers are not okay. I’m relieved I’m not the only one spending money like the world’s ending again, but … I’m worried about the pandemic puppies! What happens to them?!

That’s it for this week! Until the next one. Warmest virtual regards.

— Caitlin