A pandemic of Mondays

Gchat, for the record, is also having a "case of the Mondays," per an unhelpful corporate tweet. So apparently there's a pandemic or something.

1. Everyone’s favorite symbol of millennial narcissism is actually an expression of power and consent. So argues Jenna Bragner of the humble selfie (!), whose theoretical basis -- she says -- echoes in conflict photography from Guantanamo to Lebanon.

2. Hashtags are #underrated as a cultural form. They’ve changed the way we think! We rap! We discuss irony! (This story is actually a week old, but so good I’m sharing it anyway. Sorry, I’m #notsorry.)

3. Hate actually. (But why?!)

Earthquaaaake! (Thanks KTLA.)

Postscripts: Hot in herre. Lady pints. Shareable feelings. Antisocial networks. Why you should probably Google yourself and why you shouldn't dismiss "Internet slang." Today, in bad inventions: sex-quantifying apps, puppy-nose lenses, Ryan Gosling leggings, brusselkale.

