A queasy sense of prophecy and prescience

It’s been 11 years since “The Social Network” premiered, which feels kinda apt in light of this week’s outrages and outages. Unsurprisingly, maybe, you can see the evolution of attitudes toward Facebook in critics’ response to the film: In 2010, many griped that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin seemed indefensibly anti-tech or anti-innovation. A decade later, half a dozen major outlets named the movie one of the decade’s best, citing its “queasy sense of prophecy and prescience.”

Sorkin has talked about doing a sequel; you gotta think these interminable hearings are his jam. But what is there to even dramatize now? We live in a worse timeline than even Sorkin imagined. 🙃

If you read anything this weekend

ICYMI: The most-clicked link from last week's newsletter was "Peter Thiel's Origin Story." Also, er … this TikTok.

Postscripts

Book blobs. Audio porn. The longest dog ears in the world. How Linktrees spread misinformation and whatever happened to Ronald McDonald. All the celebs hawking NFTs. All the gamers streaming to no one. Can confirm: Noom is a diet, and not a particularly great one!

The most-streamed Netflix shows of all time. A social network for plant people. Color me surprised that Facebook’s PR guy is, actually, a colossal jerk. Pop culture cookbooks; TikTok’s farmfluencers; the big problem with free returns. Last but not least: explaining the needless ubiquity of touchscreens in doctor’s offices and airports.

