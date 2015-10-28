There is almost NOTHING in this world worse than Twitter during a funny news event. I follow a bunch of nerds on Twitter -- but lose one blimp, and they all think they're comedians. I will allow that Buzzfeed's take on the subject is pretty clever. The rest of you shouldn't quit your day jobs. Ever.



1. The Internet's most earnest evangelist is now its fiercest critic. Jonathan Harris made his name with work that glorified the Web. But in the decade since he became one of the Internet's favorite artists, he's come to think of it as dystopian. (Shameless plug: I wrote this one.)



2. Inside the big business of ~adventure Instagram,~ where athletes ski, snowboard or surf with their smartphones out -- and charge money for whatever they capture on them.



3. We're closer to the Peeple nightmare than you might think. From Uber to Yelp to TaskRabbit to Airbnb, we're getting used to rating everyone and everything.

♩ ♪ ♫ A whole new worrrrrrrrld ♫ ♪♩ (link)



Pocketable: An analysis of "beta" male manifestos, from -- of all places -- the London Review of Books. (4684 words/19 minutes)



Postscripts: Lizard people. Unfit bits. Urban planning -- with the Sims. Nail art's the new campaign T-shirt and Facebook's the new cable TV. How much karma your post is worth and how much $ you'll get for those rare Pepe memes. The 7 best (and worst) remixes of "Hello" on Soundcloud. The world's 30 most powerful teens. Think your industry's cutthroat/hectic? Just be glad you're not working in ... selfie sticks.



