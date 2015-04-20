TODAY, my dear readers, is a special day for folks in the media industry. It's a day we celebrate our best work and tweet accordingly. I speak, of course, of the anniversary of the invention of the first HIGH-DEF TV. (Also: Jokes like this are why there's no Pulitzer for blawging.)



1. How an angsty teen Tumblr protected one blogger from her mother's disease. Christine Friar had friends and a boyfriend and a college community. But as her mom developed Alzheimer's, she turned to the Internet for therapy.



2. Admit it, you're not working. The office chat app Slack is worth roughly a zillion dollars and is conquering offices left and right. Less clear is the impact on workplace culture. Like: How do you get any work done when you're chatting all night?!



3. No country for old Moleskins. Hemingway used them! Picasso had some! But the once-trendy notebooks seem ancient as sin. Who wants to use a notebook you can't click/share/search in?





Best way to commute, obvi



Pocketable: The world's No. 1 leaker of music, pre-release, was a guy who started out working in a CD factory. (8471 words/34 minutes)



Postscripts: #WeedReads. #SelfieEsteem. The secret origins of the selfie stick and the science of songwriting. Everything you've ever Googled. Rain on your wedding day. How to stay anonymous and what food porn does to the brain. Today, in noodle news: ramen baths, moon spaghetti. The upsides of surveillance, if you thought there weren't any. What the signal bars and the symbols on your phone actually mean. Some apps you might like if you're into ~the green.~ "You know what Twitter's missing? DMs from WHOMEVER." -- said nobody, anywhere, ever.



Until tomorrow!

@caitlindewey



Do you like this newsletter? Please send it to a friend! If you don't like this newsletter, please send it to an enemy.