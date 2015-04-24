Guys I wrote you an intro but this tweet is better than anything any human could ever put into words:

1. On the many vicarious joys of Instagram clique-stalking. Clique-stalking, noun, is when "you fall down the rabbit hole of clicking the names tagged in distant friends' photos ... figuring out other people's social worlds, and how and if they connect to yours." Admit it: You've done this before.



2. Like Yelp, but for human men! Lulu is an app you either love or hate, depending if you're the ex girl- or boyfriend. It's a place for (straight) women to rate their ex-partners ... and a place for men to see their cold, crowdsourced social worth.



3. Even Sony edits its Wikipedia entries. Further proof that Wikipedia is *not* always what it seems.

Pocketable: The redemption tour of Perez Hilton, "the Internet's original troll." (3901 words/16 minutes)



Postscripts: Seniors Snapchat. Snacks structure. Social media GetReal. 10 Shakespeare plays resolved through texts and 23 dogs that give me all the feels. Open offices are the worst. Wikipedia edits sound surprising zen. How to watch porn responsibly and how Buzzfeed originally pitched itself. Anti body-shaming and push notifications; pro Sean Mendes, the first true Vine star. Do YOU have what it takes to be an Internet celeb? (Reference: Here's what Charlie, of bit-my-finger fame, actually looks like now.) What do YOU think I should write in this newsletter? Should I try this "Unsubscribe" cocktail? It strikes me as delicious and ironic, but I don't wanna jinx my own email...



