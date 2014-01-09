Today was a good day for meltdowns. Dennis Rodman meltdowns, Bridgeghazi meltdowns, literal ice-and-snow meltdowns. Now that we’re all hot and bothered, let’s step back and consider some stuff that graced the interwebs today:

1. Chris Christie needs Olivia Pope. Unfortunately, Pope is fictional. But an indulgent Post editor let us write the screenplay for a Christie-themed Scandal episode, in which Olivia storms around and stares deeply into Christie’s eyes. (Sorry, we’re having too much fun with this. Shout out to brilliant coauthor @bethoniebutler.)

2. Is the Internet a blessing or a curse? The tiny island of Idjwi didn’t get its first connection until August, which gives it a pretty unique perspective on the question. “There is no newspaper or television in Idjwi. We have a community radio that transmits local news whenever their generator is working … [even mobile phones] are extremely rare.”

3. “Critique My Dick Pic is proving to be an extremely positive and humbling project.” I’m just gonna leave that one there.





Hey ya! Outkast is back.

Postscripts: Kickstarter saved 11 movie theaters last year, only so some jerks could use their cellphones there. DIY cold-weather ice cream, DIY Chinese-businessman cards. Niagara Falls is NOT frozen, stop that. Brooklyn is exporting beards. Kids who drink in high school have more friends -- but alas, we’re all alcoholics.

Until tomorrow, @caitlindewey

