In a glorious humor column for the New York Times' Style section (obviously, where else?) a writer discussing Kim Kardashian's derriere quoted a fake Kanye West interview from a hoax news website. The column is called -- wait for it -- "I Was Misinformed." Oy vey, I could not MAKE this shit up. (And if I did, someone at the Times would fall for it.) Onward!



1. Fwd: More like BACKWARDS, amirite? When you forward an office email, you're not just passing on a message -- you're casually shifting responsibility for the message to someone else. That makes the forwarded email one of the bitchiest power plays of the modern office. Also one of the more effective, for better or worse.



2. Inside Facebook's corporate art studios. You would never know it from, ahem, the consumer-facing site, but Facebook is really into art. So into it, in fact, that the company has a formal artist-in-residence program that pays artists to paint murals or screen print or decorate ceilings; one commentator called it a "laboratory for art."



3. Dystopian Uber sci-fi, written by Paul Ford? Well then, don't mind if I do. (Worth following up with this non-fictional account of the on-demand economy, too.)





This new Beyonce video is ... dizzying.



Pocketable: If you've been waiting for the definitive story on Bill Cosby, here it is! Go to! (8182 words/33 minutes)



Postscripts: The feral cats of Disneyland. The beautiful sentences of Reddit. The best 404 pages on the Web. What keeps The Strand going in the age of Amazon. What your face looks like to Facebook and what the "Macarena" means. How travel became another exercise in narcissism and how board games became the hip cool thing. Were you oppressed this holiday season? Do you hear "all the lonely Starbucks lovers" too? I hate literally every one of these women ... and probably all these tech interns, to boot.



